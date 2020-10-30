Steam Halloween sale – Big savings on horror games

Steam has launched its Halloween Sale, which offers great deals on a variety of dark and spooky PC games.
Deals are available on these games for up to 85% off their usual price, making this a great opportunity to stock up on your favourite horror games.
Reap ghoulish discounts on horror and Halloween-themed games across the Steam catalogue,” said Steam in its announcement.
“The sale also features other great games that have special Halloween-themed activities and updates that are happening during the Halloween Sale.”
These updates are as follows:
- RUST’s Halloween Update
- The Long Dark’s Escape the Darkwalker Halloween Event
- Dead By Daylight’s The Eternal Blight Event
- No Man’s Sky’s Halloween Update
- Graveyard Keeper’s Third DLC, Game of Crone
- Deep Rock Galactic’s Deep Rock Ghoulactic Update
- Don’t Starve Together’s Return of Them: Forgotten Knowledge and Hallowed Nights
- King of Crabs Devil’s Island Halloween Event
- Hello Neighbor 2 Alpha 1.5
- For Honor’s Monsters of the Otherworld Event
- SMITE’s The Reaping 2020
- SUPERHOT’s Pumpkin Challenge
- Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team: Most Feared
- Project Winter’s Cabin Fever: Trick or Traitor Event
- DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods Part One
- Two Point Hospital’s Culture Shock plus Fancy Dress Pack
- Armello’s Skeeve’s Curiosities
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds Return of the Frightenin’ Herds
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Sugar Fright
The sale will be available until 2 November at 19:00 in South Africa and games can be purchased through the Steam client or on Steam’s website.
We have detailed some of our favourite Steam Halloween Sale deals below.
