Steam Halloween sale – Big savings on horror games

30 October 2020

Steam has launched its Halloween Sale, which offers great deals on a variety of dark and spooky PC games.

Deals are available on these games for up to 85% off their usual price, making this a great opportunity to stock up on your favourite horror games.

Reap ghoulish discounts on horror and Halloween-themed games across the Steam catalogue,” said Steam in its announcement.

“The sale also features other great games that have special Halloween-themed activities and updates that are happening during the Halloween Sale.”

These updates are as follows:

  • RUST’s Halloween Update
  • The Long Dark’s Escape the Darkwalker Halloween Event
  • Dead By Daylight’s The Eternal Blight Event
  • No Man’s Sky’s Halloween Update
  • Graveyard Keeper’s Third DLC, Game of Crone
  • Deep Rock Galactic’s Deep Rock Ghoulactic Update
  • Don’t Starve Together’s Return of Them: Forgotten Knowledge and Hallowed Nights
  • King of Crabs Devil’s Island Halloween Event
  • Hello Neighbor 2 Alpha 1.5
  • For Honor’s Monsters of the Otherworld Event
  • SMITE’s The Reaping 2020
  • SUPERHOT’s Pumpkin Challenge
  • Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team: Most Feared
  • Project Winter’s Cabin Fever: Trick or Traitor Event
  • DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods Part One
  • Two Point Hospital’s Culture Shock plus Fancy Dress Pack
  • Armello’s Skeeve’s Curiosities
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds Return of the Frightenin’ Herds
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Sugar Fright

The sale will be available until 2 November at 19:00 in South Africa and games can be purchased through the Steam client or on Steam’s website.

We have detailed some of our favourite Steam Halloween Sale deals below.

Devil May Cry 5 – R319.20 (Save 20%)

Metro: Last Light Redux – R43.80 (Save 80%)

Phasmophobia – R99 (Save 10%)

Death Stranding – R699.96 (Save 30%)

Half-Life: Alyx – R246.75 (Save 25%)

Dying Light – R152.98 (Save 66%)

Remnant: From the Ashes – R239 (Save 50%)

Doom Eternal – R439.50 (Save 50%)

Outlast – R19.50 (Save 85%)

Resident Evil 2 – R251.60 (Save 60%)

Don’t Starve Together – R35.70 (Save 66%)

