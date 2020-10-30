Steam Halloween sale – Big savings on horror games

Steam has launched its Halloween Sale, which offers great deals on a variety of dark and spooky PC games.

Deals are available on these games for up to 85% off their usual price, making this a great opportunity to stock up on your favourite horror games.

Reap ghoulish discounts on horror and Halloween-themed games across the Steam catalogue,” said Steam in its announcement.

“The sale also features other great games that have special Halloween-themed activities and updates that are happening during the Halloween Sale.”

These updates are as follows:

RUST’s Halloween Update

The Long Dark’s Escape the Darkwalker Halloween Event

Dead By Daylight’s The Eternal Blight Event

No Man’s Sky’s Halloween Update

Graveyard Keeper’s Third DLC, Game of Crone

Deep Rock Galactic’s Deep Rock Ghoulactic Update

Don’t Starve Together’s Return of Them: Forgotten Knowledge and Hallowed Nights

King of Crabs Devil’s Island Halloween Event

Hello Neighbor 2 Alpha 1.5

For Honor’s Monsters of the Otherworld Event

SMITE’s The Reaping 2020

SUPERHOT’s Pumpkin Challenge

Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team: Most Feared

Project Winter’s Cabin Fever: Trick or Traitor Event

DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods Part One

Two Point Hospital’s Culture Shock plus Fancy Dress Pack

Armello’s Skeeve’s Curiosities

Them’s Fightin’ Herds Return of the Frightenin’ Herds

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Sugar Fright

The sale will be available until 2 November at 19:00 in South Africa and games can be purchased through the Steam client or on Steam’s website.

We have detailed some of our favourite Steam Halloween Sale deals below.

Devil May Cry 5 – R319.20 (Save 20%)

Metro: Last Light Redux – R43.80 (Save 80%)

Phasmophobia – R99 (Save 10%)

Death Stranding – R699.96 (Save 30%)

Dying Light – R152.98 (Save 66%)

Remnant: From the Ashes – R239 (Save 50%)

Doom Eternal – R439.50 (Save 50%)

Resident Evil 2 – R251.60 (Save 60%)

Don’t Starve Together – R35.70 (Save 66%)

