The best gaming laptops for under R20,000

Mid-range gaming laptops offer a great way for gamers to play the latest PC games on the go without spending R50,000 for a high-end device.
R20,000 offers a great balance between cost and performance, which is why there are so many gaming laptops available at around this price.
Therefore, if you are looking to get into PC gaming, a R20,000 gaming laptop is a great option.
What to look for in a gaming laptop
However, it is important to note that not all R20,000 laptops will play games at a similar level.
This is because some laptops are not designed with graphics performance and gaming in mind.
When choosing a gaming laptop, you should ensure you have a suitable graphics card and processor, as well as enough RAM to run the games you are interested in playing.
A great way to determine if the laptop you are looking at is suitable for the games you wish to play is to find the minimum and recommended specifications for these games, and compare them to those of the laptop you are looking at.
Beyond these core specifications, the quality of the display – its resolution, refresh rate, and display technology – will also have a significant effect on your gaming experience.
Comparing gaming laptops
When shopping in the R20,000 price range, the minimum specifications you should settle for are 8GB RAM and a GTX 1650 graphics card, as anything worse than this is simply not good value for money.
Using these criteria, we looked through Evetech’s catalogue of gaming laptops to find some great laptops that you can buy for R19,999.
These gaming laptops prioritise different components and features – including graphics cards, processors, RAM, and display quality.
The specifications of these laptops are detailed below.
ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV – R19,999
|ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz IPS
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB
ASUS ROG Strix G G731GT – R19,999
|ASUS ROG Strix G G731GT
|Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz IPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-9300H
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
HP Omen 15 – R19,999
|HP Omen 15
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 60Hz IPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-9300H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|128GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Dell Inspiron G3 – R19,999
|Dell Inspiron G3
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 60Hz IPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-9750H
|RAM
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Lenovo Legion Y540 – R19,999
|Lenovo Legion Y540
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 144Hz IPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-9300H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
