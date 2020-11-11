PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X – All the games you can play at launch

11 November 2020

With the powerful capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, owners will be looking to jump into games as soon as possible.

Microsoft’s console launched in South Africa on 10 November, while Sony’s PlayStation 5 will roll out to customers starting 19 November.

Thanks to the inclusion of features like backwards compatibility and free cross-generation upgrades, both consoles will have substantial libraries of games to choose from right at the get-go.

Many of the games current PS4 or Xbox One players own are supported on the next-generation consoles and will be free to transfer.

Every Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One title which can currently run on the Xbox One will be playable on the Series X and S – amounting to over 600 titles.

Sony has also dedicated to bringing the majority of its 4,000-strong PS4 library to the PS5.

New exclusives

One of the big factors which make the PlayStation 5 a more appealing prospect for certain buyers is Sony’s selection of exclusives.

Its launch lineup includes highly-anticipated games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remake of Demon’s Souls, and slash and loot title Godfall.

Following the announcement that Halo Infinity would be delayed to 2021, Microsoft has no new major exclusive titles launching with the Series X.

The company has also said console exclusives won’t form part of its strategy for several years, which means that PC players will likely get to play all new titles on its two next-gen consoles for some years.

Due to its earlier launch, one significant title which the Xbox Series X had before the PlayStation 5 is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Optimised titles

When it comes to games which are fully optimised for the new platforms, the Series X has a slight advantage, however.

The PlayStation 5’s fully optimised and new launch catalogue comes in at 26 games, compared with the 33 games available on the Xbox Series X.

Neither of these totals includes the vast range of backwards compatible games on both platforms.

The table below shows the fully-optimised and new titles which will be playable on the new consoles at launch.

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X launch titles
Title PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X Next-gen upgrade
ARK: Survival Evolved Yes Yes  Free
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Yes Yes Free
Astro’s Playroom Yes No Exclusive to PS5
Bugsnax Yes No Exclusive to PS5
Borderlands 3 Yes Yes Free
Bright Memory 1.0 No Yes Exclusive to Xbox
Cuisine Royale Yes Yes No upgrade – free to play
Dead by Daylight Yes Yes Free
Demon’s Souls Yes No Exclusive to PS5
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition Yes Yes No upgrade path
DIRT 5 Yes Yes Free
Enlisted No Yes Price TBD
Evergate No Yes Price TBD
The Falconeer No Yes Free
Fortnite Yes Yes No upgrade – free to play
Forza Horizon 4 No Yes Free
Gears 5 No Yes Free
Gears Tactics No Yes Free
Godfall Yes No Exclusive to PS5
Goonya Fighter Yes No Exclusive to PS5
Grounded No Yes Free
King Oddball Yes Yes TBD
Maneater Yes Yes Free
Manifold Garden No Yes Free
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Yes No Exclusive to PS5
NBA 2K21 Yes Yes Only on Mamba Edition
No Man’s Sky Yes Yes Free
Observer: System Redux Yes Yes No upgrade path
Ori and the Will of the Wisps No Yes Free
Overcooked: All you can eat Yes No – launching later No announcement
Planet Coaster Yes Yes Free
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes No Free
Sea of Thieves No Yes  Free
Tetris Effect: Connected No – launching later Yes Free
The Pathless Yes No Free
The Touryst No Yes Free
War Thunder No Yes Free
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Yes Yes No announcement
Watch Dogs: Legion Yes Yes Free
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Yes Yes Free
Yakuza: Like a Dragon No – launching later Yes Free
Yes, Your Grace No Yes Free
Total 26 33

