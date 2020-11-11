PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X – All the games you can play at launch

With the powerful capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, owners will be looking to jump into games as soon as possible.
Microsoft’s console launched in South Africa on 10 November, while Sony’s PlayStation 5 will roll out to customers starting 19 November.
Thanks to the inclusion of features like backwards compatibility and free cross-generation upgrades, both consoles will have substantial libraries of games to choose from right at the get-go.
Many of the games current PS4 or Xbox One players own are supported on the next-generation consoles and will be free to transfer.
Every Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One title which can currently run on the Xbox One will be playable on the Series X and S – amounting to over 600 titles.
Sony has also dedicated to bringing the majority of its 4,000-strong PS4 library to the PS5.
New exclusives
One of the big factors which make the PlayStation 5 a more appealing prospect for certain buyers is Sony’s selection of exclusives.
Its launch lineup includes highly-anticipated games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remake of Demon’s Souls, and slash and loot title Godfall.
Following the announcement that Halo Infinity would be delayed to 2021, Microsoft has no new major exclusive titles launching with the Series X.
The company has also said console exclusives won’t form part of its strategy for several years, which means that PC players will likely get to play all new titles on its two next-gen consoles for some years.
Due to its earlier launch, one significant title which the Xbox Series X had before the PlayStation 5 is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.
Optimised titles
When it comes to games which are fully optimised for the new platforms, the Series X has a slight advantage, however.
The PlayStation 5’s fully optimised and new launch catalogue comes in at 26 games, compared with the 33 games available on the Xbox Series X.
Neither of these totals includes the vast range of backwards compatible games on both platforms.
The table below shows the fully-optimised and new titles which will be playable on the new consoles at launch.
|PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X launch titles
|Title
|PlayStation 5
|Xbox Series X
|Next-gen upgrade
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Astro’s Playroom
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|Bugsnax
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|Borderlands 3
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Bright Memory 1.0
|No
|Yes
|Exclusive to Xbox
|Cuisine Royale
|Yes
|Yes
|No upgrade – free to play
|Dead by Daylight
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Demon’s Souls
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|No upgrade path
|DIRT 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Enlisted
|No
|Yes
|Price TBD
|Evergate
|No
|Yes
|Price TBD
|The Falconeer
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Fortnite
|Yes
|Yes
|No upgrade – free to play
|Forza Horizon 4
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Gears 5
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Gears Tactics
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Godfall
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|Goonya Fighter
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|Grounded
|No
|Yes
|Free
|King Oddball
|Yes
|Yes
|TBD
|Maneater
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Manifold Garden
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Exclusive to PS5
|NBA 2K21
|Yes
|Yes
|Only on Mamba Edition
|No Man’s Sky
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Observer: System Redux
|Yes
|Yes
|No upgrade path
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Overcooked: All you can eat
|Yes
|No – launching later
|No announcement
|Planet Coaster
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Yes
|No
|Free
|Sea of Thieves
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|No – launching later
|Yes
|Free
|The Pathless
|Yes
|No
|Free
|The Touryst
|No
|Yes
|Free
|War Thunder
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|No announcement
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|No – launching later
|Yes
|Free
|Yes, Your Grace
|No
|Yes
|Free
|Total
|26
|33
