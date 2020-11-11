PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X – All the games you can play at launch

With the powerful capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, owners will be looking to jump into games as soon as possible.

Microsoft’s console launched in South Africa on 10 November, while Sony’s PlayStation 5 will roll out to customers starting 19 November.

Thanks to the inclusion of features like backwards compatibility and free cross-generation upgrades, both consoles will have substantial libraries of games to choose from right at the get-go.

Many of the games current PS4 or Xbox One players own are supported on the next-generation consoles and will be free to transfer.

Every Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One title which can currently run on the Xbox One will be playable on the Series X and S – amounting to over 600 titles.

Sony has also dedicated to bringing the majority of its 4,000-strong PS4 library to the PS5.

New exclusives

One of the big factors which make the PlayStation 5 a more appealing prospect for certain buyers is Sony’s selection of exclusives.

Its launch lineup includes highly-anticipated games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remake of Demon’s Souls, and slash and loot title Godfall.

Following the announcement that Halo Infinity would be delayed to 2021, Microsoft has no new major exclusive titles launching with the Series X.

The company has also said console exclusives won’t form part of its strategy for several years, which means that PC players will likely get to play all new titles on its two next-gen consoles for some years.

Due to its earlier launch, one significant title which the Xbox Series X had before the PlayStation 5 is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Optimised titles

When it comes to games which are fully optimised for the new platforms, the Series X has a slight advantage, however.

The PlayStation 5’s fully optimised and new launch catalogue comes in at 26 games, compared with the 33 games available on the Xbox Series X.

Neither of these totals includes the vast range of backwards compatible games on both platforms.