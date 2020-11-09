Xbox Series S and X deliveries could be delayed in South Africa

Deliveries for the new Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles may be delayed when ordering from certain retailers in South Africa.

This is according to Prima Interactive, the distributor of Xbox consoles in South Africa, which said in a statement that “some stores might receive their stock late, but they will get it”.

South Africans who pre-ordered one of these consoles may receive their products a day late due to logistical issues, the company said.

“Due to some unforeseen logistical challenges, some stores in South Africa may receive their stock of the new Xbox Series X and Series S on launch day or possibly a day late.”

All of the stock has been shipped to retailers in South Africa, but the small window due to release data embargoes leaves the delivery of these consoles vulnerable to delays, the company said.

“There are always embargos on the release of products like this with a worldwide release date. There is a very small window to get the stock out to stores, and sometimes despite the best plans, delays occur.”

“We can confirm that all pre-orders will be met and your Xbox has been shipped to the store you ordered it from.”

“If you haven’t received notification that it’s ready for collection or been shipped, please check with the store you ordered at for an update,” Prima Interactive said.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working hard with its logistics partner to limit delays as much as possible.

