Unboxing the Xbox Series X – Photos

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X officially launched in South Africa today, and we managed to get our hands on one of the new consoles.

This was despite a notice issued by South Africa’s Xbox distributor Prima Interactive that pre-orders in the country may be delayed due to unforeseen logistical issues.

The result of this delay would be that certain retailers perhaps only received their stock of the consoles on launch day or one day thereafter, which means shipping them to customers would take even more time.

This was not the case with this particular console, however, which was delivered to our office just before 10:00 AM on launch day (10 November), after the buyer had pre-ordered it on Takealot back in late September.

What’s in the box

The package was heavy, which is no surprise given that the console on its own weighs round 4.5kg.

On its front, the box has an image of the Series X’s top ventilation section, while the back features Halo’s protagonist Master Chief alongside explanations of the console’s features.

Opening the box was relatively easy, and only required that we remove four large pieces of neatly-applied adhesive tape without having to cut into anything.

Upon lifting the lid, we were greeted with the words “Power your dreams” which enveloped a large cuboid in black plastic wrapping – obviously the console.

There was plenty of padding around the inside of the box – ensuring as much protection as possible during shipping.

The box contained the following items:

Xbox Series X console

Xbox Series Wireless controller

2 x AA batteries

Power cable

HDMI cable for TV/monitor connection

Quick Start Guide

Product and Regulatory Guide

First impressions

We removed the console and took off its wrappings, revealing the Xbox Series X just as we’d seen it in previous press images and earlier reviews.

On the front of the console was the Xbox logo, a single USB 3.0 port, and the Blu-Ray drive bay, as well as a button for linking wireless Bluetooth peripherals – such as the controller.

The back of the console sports the following ports:

1x HDMI 2.1

2x USB 3.0

1x Ethernet

1x Storage Expansion slot

Power outlet

The top features a large ventilation area with a cool green paint on the inside of its holes, while the bottom has a circular stand with the words “Hello from Seattle” engraved on one of its edges.

The right side of the console boasted four small rubber feet – located on its four corners – which keep the console lifted slightly off the surface area when placed horizontally.

The left side was clean aside from a small “Xbox” engraving in the corner closest to the rear ports.

New controller

The new Xbox Series Wireless controller was wrapped in another piece of plastic and placed in a separate compartment, alongside a pair of AA batteries.

While its resemblance to the Xbox One controller was uncanny, the use of rougher surface material on the back of the remote provides a greater feeling of grip.

Aside from this, new changes included the Share button in the centre of the remote, a modified D-pad, and a USB-C port for charging as opposed to the micro-USB of its predecessor.

Below are images of the Xbox Series X console we unboxed.

Xbox Series X Unboxing

