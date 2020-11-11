PlayStation 5 – All your questions answered

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console is set to launch in South Africa on 19 November, and the company has released an extended document addressing a number of questions customers may have about the new console.

The PlayStation 5 will be available in South Africa in two models – the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the latter of which will not feature a disc drive.

The PlayStation 5 sports an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will support PS5 and PS4 game discs, as well as Blu-Ray DVDs.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from the PlayStation Store.

Sony stated that more than 99% of the more than 4,000 PS4 games can be played on either the PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition console, giving buyers a large selection of content to play at launch thanks to backwards compatibility.

In an extensive document published on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has addressed various questions which PS5 buyers may have regarding their new consoles.

We have listed some of the most interesting questions and answers below.

Are there any performance differences between the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition console?

No. The consoles’ performance is identical, outside the existence of a disc drive.

What is included in the PS5 box at launch?

Whichever model you choose, you’ll get: The PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console One DualSense wireless controller

USB Type-C to Type A charging cable for the DualSense wireless controller

HDMI cable (compatible with Ultra High Speed defined by HDMI v2.1)

AC power cord

Base that allows you to orient the console either vertically or horizontally

Quick Start and Safety guide. Additionally, both PS5 models come with a free game pre-installed – Astro’s Playroom.

Can I expand PS5’s ultra-high-speed SSD storage?

PS5 features an expansion port that will, in the future, enable players to add M.2 SSD storage to be used for installing and playing PS5 games. This M.2 SSD storage upgrade functionality will come to PS5 after launch as part of a system software update. We’ll share more details in the future, including around which type of M.2 SSD storage drive will be compatible with PS5.

What exactly is ray tracing, and how will it make PS5 games look better?

In a nutshell, ray tracing in graphics simulates the way light interacts with objects and surfaces, with a goal of generating more in-game visual detail. PS5 game developers can take advantage of ray tracing to make the effects of water, glass, light refraction, shadows, and surfaces look more realistic or striking, depending on their goals for their game.

How loud will PS5 be when I’m playing games?

Our goal is for PS5 to be quieter than PS4. This is due to changes in the power delivery and cooling systems, as well as custom engineering work including a custom heatsink and a liquid metal-based thermal interface material.

What are the best practices when setting up my PS5 at home?

To maintain good ventilation, follow these guidelines below: Place the console at least 10 cm (4 in) away from a wall surface.

Do not place on a carpet or rug with long fibers.

Do not place in a narrow or cramped space.

Do not cover with cloth.

Do not allow dust to build up on the vents. Use a cleaning tool such as a vacuum cleaner to remove dust buildup.

Does PS5 support HDR?

Yes, PS5 will support the HDR10 specification.

Will PS5 support 4K at 120Hz modes?

Yes, PS5 supports the HDMI 2.1 specification. HDMI 2.1 supports 4K 120Hz, but HDMI 2.1-compatible 4K TVs have not yet fully penetrated the market.

How do the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers work?

The new adaptive triggers – incorporated into the L2 and R2 buttons – can create powerful, real-time trigger effects that simulate your in-game actions. For example, a player could pull a bow string in a game and feel the resistance as the string grows taut. Or they could press the brake pedal in a driving game and feel the resistance as they steer around a tight curve.

How long will the DualSense controller last on a full charge? How long will it take to recharge?

Under most conditions, battery life is expected to be similar to the DualShock 4 wireless controller. Recharging time when connected to PS5 or the DualSense Charging Station is estimated at approximately three hours.

Can I use my existing DualShock 4 wireless controller with my PS5?

For PS4 games played on PS5, players can use either the DualShock 4 wireless controller or the DualSense wireless controller. PS5 games will require use of the DualSense wireless controller, as they have been designed to take advantage of its immersive new features.

Can I use third-party controllers, like the SCUF Vantage or Astro C40 TR, with PS5?

Existing “specialty” controllers that are designed for and licensed for the PS4 console, such as steering wheel controllers and arcade fight sticks, will work on PS5 if the PS5 or PS4 game supports it.

Will my PS5 Trophy list be separate from my other PS Trophies?

Trophy lists will combine PS3, PS Vita, PS4, and PS5 Trophies, sorted chronologically by order of most recently unlocked.

Will PS4 games benefit from playing on PS5?

Yes. Select PS4 games will see increased loading speeds when played on PS5, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable framerates. Some games with unlocked framerates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity.

Can I play PS4 games from a USB drive?

Yes. Storing PS4 games and playing them off a USB drive is a great way to access PS4 games on PS5 and enable easy access to PS4 games without needing to use any of PS5’s internal storage. We recommend doing this to save space on the internal console storage for PS5 games, which can’t be played off an extended storage drive.

How does online multiplayer work with PS4 games when played on a PS5?

Whether you’re playing a multiplayer PS4 game on your PS4 or PS5 (via backward compatibility), you will be able to play with other players on either console for the same game.

Can I play PS VR games on PS5?

Yes, PlayStation VR games are included among the thousands of PS4 games that are playable on PS5.

Will we need to download a system update on day one?

Yes, there will be a PS5 system software to the latest version on day one.

What video length can I capture on PS5?

PS5 automatically captures the last 60 minutes of gameplay. To save the footage, you’ll press the Create button and select “save recent gameplay.” There, you can select as little as the last 15 seconds, up to the last 60 minutes of your play session.

How many users can sign into one PS5?

Up to 16 users can be registered to one PS5, and up to four users can log in at the same time.

Does PS5 feature a web browser?

No, the PS5 system doesn’t include a dedicated web browser app.

The full Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document is available on the PlayStation Blog.

Now read: The gaming PC you can build for the price of a PlayStation 5