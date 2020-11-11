South Africa’s next batch of PlayStation 5 consoles will arrive in December

The next shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles is on its way to South Africa, and another round of pre-orders is set to begin.

Koodoo has announced that the next drop of PlayStation 5 consoles is coming soon, and pre-orders will go live on its website at 08:00 on Friday 13 November.

The retailer said the expected delivery date for the next round of PlayStation 5 pre-orders is between 16 and 20 December.

Koodoo is the online retailer operated by Gamefinity – the official distributor of PlayStation 5 consoles in South Africa.

“The PlayStation 5 units are on their way to us from Europe,” Koodoo said.

“Whilst we will make every effort to get your PlayStation 5 to you before Christmas, we, unfortunately, cannot guarantee this due to potential supply chain challenges into the country.”

PlayStation 5 sold out

PlayStation 5 pre-orders overwhelmed stock levels soon after they first went live in September.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles sold out in a matter of minutes at many retailers, with stock being extremely limited compared to the new Xbox Series X and Series S in South Africa.

“Our PS5 Standard Console Pre-Order went live at 9:30 AM and sold out four minutes later,” Raru previously told MyBroadband.

“If you look at what has happened globally with PS5 pre-orders, any retailer which does manage to secure PS5 Console pre-order stock can expect these to sell out extremely quickly.”

Fans who have not yet ordered a PlayStation 5 are encouraged to do so as quickly as possible when pre-orders reopen on Friday before stock runs out.