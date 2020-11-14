Nintendo’s latest gaming system is a R1,300 clock with Super Mario Bros

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, Nintendo has launched a new novelty gaming system called the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

The company previously released a series of Game & Watch devices between 1980 and 1991, combining a digital clock and a single game which are displayed in a basic LCD screen.

This time around it rolled out a gold and red model which can run several Super Mario titles with colour.

The clock in an extremely compact form-factor which measures just over 10cm wide and around 7cm high, and offers a simple four-key D-pad alongside five soft-touch buttons.

Two of these are used for in-game controls, while the other three allow for switching between the device’s Game and Watch modes, as well as pausing the game and setting the clock.

Mode features

In Watch mode, a Super-Mario themed digital clock is displayed which features 35 animations of the plumbing protagonist running around different locations in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Switching to Game mode, users can choose to play the original NES version of Super Mario Bros, or its sequel Super Mario Bros: Lost Levels.

There is also a remake of a simple 1980 LCD juggling game called Ball – which in this version features Mario as its character.

Tech Central has noted that although the device’s display is small, it boasts a high brightness and sharp picture quality capable of showing Super Mario at the exact pixel dimensions of the original title.

To power the system, it packs a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides 8 hours of play time. This can be charged through its USB-C port in around 3.5 hours.

Pricing and availability

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is available now on the Nintendo South Africa online store for R1,299.

This limited edition system will continue to be shipped to retailers through approximately 31 March 2021, Nintendo stated.

Below is an image of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.