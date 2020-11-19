Takealot makes PlayStation 5 delivery promise to South Africans

Despite concern from a number of South Africans over adjusted delivery times, Takealot has promised that all PS5 orders will arrive by the original promised delivery times.

This follows after a number of Takealot customers noted that the delivery times for their PlayStation 5 console had been pushed back to Friday 20 November from today, Thursday 19 November.

These customers pre-ordered the PlayStation 5 in September, with the consoles selling out in minutes.

Users took to social media to complain about the delivery date changes, but Takealot was quick to respond to these customers and rectify the error.

In response to questions from MyBroadband, Takealot assured South Africans it would deliver the console hardware in time, in addition to games and controllers.

“All Takealot orders for PS5 consoles, games and controllers will be delivered according to the original promised delivery timelines,” Takealot said.

“Orders for delivery are in the process of being shipped/delivered and customers will receive updated communications along the way, as per our normal process.”

“Orders marked for collection are busy being picked and packed and customers will be notified as soon as they are ready to be collected.”

PS5 Camera and charger delay

Takealot did, however, note that there would be a delay in the shipping of camera and charger accessories for the PlayStation 5.

“The only delay customers will experience is for the camera and charger accessories which is due to a delay in the SABS product certification,” Takealot said.

“This will not affect PS5 console orders.”

This information was provided to retailers by GameFinity – the official distributor of PlayStation consoles in South Africa – which warned of a “few days’ delay” in shipping this hardware to retailers.

“Unfortunately, we are disappointed to advise you of a few days delay in getting the PS5 Charger and PS5 HD Camera to you,” GameFinity said.

“Whilst all has been approved by the relevant authorities, we are prohibited from issuing these to you until such time as we have the physical ‘certificates of approval’ which are awaiting signature.”

Takealot will update customers regarding the delivery of these components when more information is available.