PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – Crashes, loud noises, and other early issues

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been met with a good reception globally, a small portion of users have reported a number of early issues with the systems.

It may be discouraging for early adopters to drop thousands of rand on a new system only to be disappointed by crashes, OS bugs, and major hardware problems.

Problems occur with the launch of most new tech products, however, and the next-generation consoles appear to be no exception.

None of these issues appear to be as severe as the infamous Red Ring of Death (RROD) which affected the Xbox 360 soon after its release.

It is likely that these problems will not remain for long, as both Microsoft and Sony have invested heavily into these new consoles.

Here are several of the early issues on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that have plagued buyers.

PlayStation 5

Storage bug bricks console

Multiple early PS5 reviewers found a storage glitch was resulting in the console crashing while in Rest Mode.

There have been instances where consoles would be bricked because of this, which would necessitate a full replacement from Sony.

Fortunately, the PS5 comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty as standard.

Disabling Rest Mode in the PS5’s Power Saving menu provides a temporary fix, and it is expected that Sony will patch the issue shortly.

Download queue bug

In some cases, games in the download queue which present download errors have been disappearing.

For certain users, this would result in the PS5 not recognising that the owner had already purchased the title, preventing access to the game.

Currently, the only fix for this is a full factory reset.

Playing PS4 versions

Owners have also been reporting that downloading cross-gen titles like COD: Black Ops Cold War will install both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

For some reason, many consoles would then default to the older PS4 iteration when hitting Play.

The workaround for this is to select the three-dot sub-menu next to the Play button and then selecting the PS5 file.

No 1440p monitor support

The absence of 1440p support came as a disappointment for gamers who prefer playing on monitors.

This resolution is a particularly popular option for gamers who use smaller monitors that would not necessarily benefit visually from a higher number of pixels.

Sony has said it is considering adding support for the resolution, but the image will be displayed at an upscaled 1080p rather than 1440p native.

Much less storage and no game backups

Many owners were surprised to learn that the actual storage capacity of their PlayStation 5 was only 665GB – more than 300GB less than advertised.

Additionally, it is currently not possible to backup PS5 games or play them from external storage.

Playing backwards-compatible PS4 games from external storage is supported, however.

Xbox Series X

4K image becomes corrupted

Xbox Series X owners have noted that the in-game image may at times become “corrupted” when playing at 4K resolution and the 120Hz refresh rate.

The only sure-fire way to fix this issue right now is to restart the console, while it has been recommended to update TV software as well.

Odd humming and clicking noises

Multiple users have reported odd clicking and humming noises coming from the console, although these have not translated into any performance issues.

Some have stated the issue occurs when they insert a game disc, suggesting an issue with the drive bay.

If this turned out to be the case, it would not be Microsoft’s first mishap with this component, as the Xbox 360 was infamous for scratching game discs.

Quick Resume not consistent

One of the Series X’s much-punted features is Quick Resume – the ability to quickly switch from one game to the next.

Although many reviewers and owners have praised this feature, there have been instances where it did not work properly.

Microsoft has already said it is working on a fix to resolve this issue.

Now read: Taxi protests delay PlayStation 5 deliveries in South Africa