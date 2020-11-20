Taxi protests delay PlayStation 5 deliveries in South Africa

The delivery of PlayStation 5 consoles has been disrupted by the taxi protests which have occurred in South Africa over the past two days.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles began shipping yesterday to customers who had pre-ordered the products in September 2020.

According to feedback from retailers, most customers received their consoles on time, although the delivery of some devices was pushed back due to courier problems.

Massmart senior vice president for corporate affairs Brian Leroni told MyBroadband that 82% of all PlayStation 5 pre-orders from Game were despatched yesterday.

“82% of all PS5 pre-orders were despatched by the courier service for immediate delivery yesterday and should have been received by customers,” Leroni said.

“The balance of orders will be despatched today for express service delivery.”

In an update shortly afterwards, however, he noted that a number of the PlayStation 5 pre-orders sent out yesterday were affected by taxi protests which have been occurring over the past two days.

“We have just received information from the courier company that eight of their trucks were affected by the taxi protests that occurred during the past two days and that this did disrupt PS5 deliveries in some cases.”

PS5 hardware certification delayed

Aside from the delivery delays experienced by some customers due to taxi protests, the local rollout of PlayStation 5 devices has proceeded relatively smoothly.

Takealot promised that all PS5 orders would arrive by the original promised delivery times, despite an early delivery date error that was quickly rectified.

The delivery of PlayStation 5 camera and charger accessories, however, has been delayed due to certification issues.

GameFinity – the official distributor for PlayStation 5 consoles in South Africa, told retailers that there would be a delay of a few days in the shipping of these products.

“Unfortunately, we are disappointed to advise you of a few days delay in getting the PS5 Charger and PS5 HD Camera to you,” GameFinity said to local retailers.

“Whilst all has been approved by the relevant authorities, we are prohibited from issuing these to you until such time as we have the physical ‘certificates of approval’ which are awaiting signature.”

GameFinity said it would update stores regarding the delivery of these components when more information is available.