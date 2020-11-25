Red Dead Online to launch as a standalone game

Rockstar Games has announced that the online game mode of Red Dead Redemption 2 – Red Dead Online – will be launched as a standalone game next month.

Red Dead Online will be available from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam on 1 December 2020.

The game will be priced at $4.99 until 15 February 2021, which is 75% off the regular price.

“For the first time, new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates,” Rockstar said.

Players will be able to choose any of the five unique Specialist Roles – Bounty Hunter, Trader, Naturalist, Collector, and Moonshiner.

The standalone online game will also include a series of story-based cooperative missions for two to four players, as well as a number of competitive modes.

Rockstar said the standalone version of Red Dead Online will require up to 123GB of disk space and will also include the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode when purchased separately.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Online will be playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series hardware.

This follows after Rockstar announced a standalone version of GTA Online, the online component of Grand Theft Auto V, earlier this year.

GTA Online will be available free to all PlayStation 5 users when it rolls out to the new console next year.

