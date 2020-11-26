Steam Autumn Sale – Great savings on PC games

26 November 2020

Steam’s Autumn Sale has officially gone live, offering big discounts on hundreds of PC games.

The sale will last from Thursday 26 November until Tuesday 1 December.

Valve has also announced that it will launch new animated Points Shop items, which will offer a new Autumn profile, Autumn Sale art, animated avatar frames, and a Steam profile background.

The company also announced that Nominations are now open for the 2020 Steam Awards.

This allows users to nominate their favourite new games of 2020 across 10 categories, earn profile XP and badges for participating.

“Your nominations will help determine the finalists for each category,” Valve said.

“In December, you can vote on the winners for each category during the Steam Winter Sale.”

We have listed some of the best deals available from the Steam Autumn Sale below.

The Sims 4 – R71.99 (88% off)

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition – R195.60 (60% off)

Divinity Original Sin 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – R224.75 (75% off)

Civilization VI

Far Cry 5 – R199.80 (80% off)

Far Cry 5

DOOM Eternal – R290.07 (67% off)

DOOM Eternal

Death Stranding – R499.97 (50% off)

Death Stranding

Need for Speed Heat – R329.98 (70% off)

Need For Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – R399.98 (60% off)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen order

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – R196.71 (81% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – R299.70 (70% off)

Assassins Creed Odyssey

