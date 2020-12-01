You can play PS2 games on the new Xbox but not the PlayStation 5

Developers have managed to get PlayStation 2 games to run on the Xbox Series S using emulation software.

A video published by Modern Vintage Gamer shows that by enabling Developer Mode on the new console and installing the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of RetroArch, PlayStation 2 games can be run on the device.

As the PlayStation 5 cannot run Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications, this means that while the new Xbox Series X and Series S can run PlayStation 2 games, the PlayStation 5 cannot.

RetroArch is an emulation aggregator that is compatible with a number of emulators, each of which is designed to run games released for older consoles.

A preview version of the PCSX2 emulator, which is still in an early development build for UWP, is able to run smoothly on the Xbox Series S.

PCSX2 is a PlayStation 2 emulator built for Windows, Linux, and macOS which is compatible with a wide selection of games.

PS2 games running on Xbox

Modern Vintage Gamer was able to run a number of PlayStation 2 titles on their Xbox Series S, including:

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Jak and Daxter

EspGaluda

ICO

Ace Combat 4

God of War

Timesplitters 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Outrun 2006

Silent Hill 2

Gran Turismo 4

Modern Vintage Gamer noted that there were a lot of bugs with the PCSX2 version they had installed on their Xbox Series S.

However, these are expected to be resolved as development on the RetroArch version of PCSX2 for UWP progresses.

It should be noted that while downloading emulators is legal, the downloading and sharing of ROMs (digital versions of video games run by emulators) is often illegal, even if you already own the original title.

The video below shows the Xbox Series S running a number of PlayStation 2 titles using RetroArch with the PCSX2 emulator.