Nvidia unveils GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – Pricing and specifications

Nvidia has unveiled the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which is designed to offer a more affordable RTX 30-series gaming experience.

According to Nvidia, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the RTX 2080 Super – even though the former is just over half the price of the latter.

The 3060 Ti boasts 4,864 CUDA cores and a 1.67GHz boost clock while using 8GB of GDDR6 RAM – enabling it to deliver 1440p gaming.

It offers users DLSS AI Acceleration – a technology which “boosts frame rates with uncompromised image quality” – as well as ray tracing.

Other technologies available with the Nvidia 3060 Ti include:

Nvidia Reflex – Reduces input lag to make games more responsible.

Reduces input lag to make games more responsible. Nvidia Broadcast – A suite of audio and video AI enhancements such as noise removal, motion capture, and virtual backgrounds that can be used on calls, chats, and video conferences.

A suite of audio and video AI enhancements such as noise removal, motion capture, and virtual backgrounds that can be used on calls, chats, and video conferences. GeForce Experience – A tool which lets you optimise your game settings, record and stream your gameplay, and download and install game-ready drivers.

“We’re entering a massive holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and more,” said VP of Nvidia GeForce marketing Matt Wuebbling.

“There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy cutting-edge ray-traced games or powering through creative and productivity workflows than with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the rest of the RTX 30 Series.”

Nvidia said the RTX 3060 Ti will launch tomorrow, 2 December and will be available at “major retailers”.

It will be available in a variety of versions from providers such as ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and Zotac.

However, it is not yet clear when this graphics card will launch in South Africa and what its price will be.

Specifications RTX 3060 Ti CUDA Cores 4,864 Base Clock 1.41GHz Boost Clock 1.67GHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit Ports HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TDP 200W Price $399

Now read: You can play PS2 games on the new Xbox but not the PlayStation 5