The top 10 most anticipated video games releasing in 2021

With many highly anticipated titles set to hit storefronts throughout the year, 2021 is set to be a great time for gamers.

2020 finished with an exciting final quarter which included the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as new gaming graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

The launch of the much-hyped Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla coincided with the debut of the Series X in early November, while a host of great exclusives – including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls – launched on the PS5.

More than eight years after its original announcement, the gaming world finally got one of the most hyped titles of the decade.

Following numerous delays, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 finally arrived on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on 10 December.

Its next-generation versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to land in 2021, but these are most definitely not the only

Although there are several new IPs, the biggest games for next year are sequels or new entries to existing franchises.

While we cannot name all the promising new games, here is a selection of 10 of the most eagerly-anticipated titles scheduled for release in 2021.

Far Cry 6

Platforms: PS5, PC, Xbox

PS5, PC, Xbox Release date: May 2021

Ubisoft’s next instalment in the popular Far Cry franchise was originally set for launch on 18 February 2021, but has been pushed back to a later date in the year.

Players will step inside the shoes of Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter partaking in a revolutionary war against Giancarlo Espasito’s El Presidente Antón Castillo – the fascist dictator of the fictional tropical island country of Yara.

The creators have described the setting as the “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and “a tropical paradise frozen in time”, which means it will likely keep fans shooting, looting, exploring, and capturing objectives for many hours.

Halo Infinite

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: Autumn 2021

Originally slated to be the one and only exclusive launch title for the Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite was pushed back to 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19 on development.

As with its predecessors, Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter in which players take on the role of series protagonist Master Chief – a physically, genetically, technologically, and mentally superior “supersoldier” known as a Spartan.

Developers Bungie have said although the title won’t offer a fully-fledged open-world experience, there will be more opportunities to explore larger areas of maps throughout the story.

Resident Evil: Village

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 2021

Officially the tenth major game in the survival horror Resident Evil franchise, Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

These games typically see protagonists face off against hordes of zombies and mutated creatures that are the result of the Umbrella Corporation’s T-virus.

Village is set in an isolated mountainous location that includes a mysterious castle next to a quiet, dilapidated village in which Ethan and Mia Winters find themselves after the events of Biohazard.

Although little else has been revealed about the gameplay or storyline, trailers have shown a werewolf-like human-canine hybrid to be one of the possible enemies players will encounter.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodline 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 2021

Action role-playing title Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 follows the story of a human in 21st century Seattle who is killed and revived as a vampire with fairly limited capabilities.

Players take on the role of this vampire and will be offered several choices of supernatural skills trees to choose from, in addition to selecting from a number of vampire factions to join.

Hitman 3

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 20 January 2021

Profoundly efficient assassin Agent 47 makes his return in the third and final game in the World of Assassination series, and the Hitman game overall.

The ruthless killer will team up with long-lost friend Lucas Grey and Agency handler Diana Burnwood to eliminate leaders of a secret organisation called Providence.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: Spring 2021

The only game on this list that isn’t a completely new title, is the remaster of Bioware’s critically-acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy.

In the epic space opera RPG-shooter, players take on the role of Commander Shepard, who assembles and leads a team of soldiers from multiple planets in a mission that spans across multiple galaxies.

Shepard and his squad battle with the forces of the Reapers – an ancient alien race hell-bent on destroying (or transforming) all life in the universe.

The Legendary Edition will include new textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features for all three original titles and their DLC.

Players can expect 4K resolution, improved maximum frame rates, and a range of other visual enhancements.

Hogwarts Legacy

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 2021

Although the final Harry Potter novel was released all the way back in 2007, and the last movie hit theatres nine years ago, JK Rowling’s magical world is far from forgotten.

Potterheads will be eager to jump into Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world game set in the 1800s that will allow them to play as a student of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Along the way, they will explore the school and various other locations of the Wizarding World, as they learn new spells, brew options, combat enemies and tame beasts.

God of War: Ragnarok

Platforms: PS4, PS5

PS4, PS5 Release date: 2021

Although most details around the next God of War – including its official name – are unknown, Sony has at least teased a 2021 release date in the game’s announcement teaser shown during the PlayStation 5 launch.

The game will be set in ancient Norway and loosely based on Norse mythology – which includes myths and stories of legends like Odin, Thor, Loki and naturally, the cataclysmic end-of-world event known as Ragnarok.

This title will be the ninth instalment in the popular action-adventure series – which is likely a favourite among many PlayStation players.

There weren’t even any official concept images or screenshots from the game other than a logo at the time of writing, but illustrator and God of War fan Çağlayan Kaya Göksoy created the below image which shows Kratos facing off against Thor.

It remains to be seen whether such an enticing engagement will form part of the final game, but with Kratos’s reputation for god-slaying, it is almost a given.

Gotham Knights

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 2021

Warner Bros Games Montreal – the studio behind the acclaimed Arkham games – will release their first DC Comics game without everyone’s favourite caped crusader – Batman – in the lead.

Instead, players will assume the role of his entourage of side-kicks, including Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing.

The plot transpires some time after Batman’s apparent death, as well as the demise of Commissioner James Gordon, which leads to the Gotham City Police Department once again growing corrupt and a rise of crime and lawlessness in the city.

It is left to the remaining heroes to restore justice to Gotham and prevent it from descending into chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

PC, Xbox Series X|S Release date: 2021

Keen RTS players will be familiar with the vast lore of the Warhammer: 40,000 computer games, with its origin stretching as far back as 1995.

Next year will see the release of Darktide – described as a visceral 4-player co-op action game.

Set in the hive city of Tertium, players will fight together with their friends against hordes of enemies.