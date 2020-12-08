More PlayStation 5 consoles sell out in minutes in South Africa

Demand for Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 continues to remain high in South Africa, with the first pre-orders for another drop of consoles selling out in minutes.

Makro was the first retailer to open orders for another drop on Tuesday at 8:00.

Less than an hour later, the company posted a notification congratulating those who had managed to secure a console.

It noted that all its units had been sold out and advised customers to keep checking its Facebook page for future updates.

Judging by the frustrated comments from unsuccessful buyers, the console was already sold out mere minutes after pre-orders were opened.

“Was busy putting in my card details and said item no longer available. And trust me, I was busy checking out at like 08:01,” one customer said.

BT Games also sent an SMS alerting select customers that it would open another round of pre-orders for the PS5 at noon on Tuesday.

However, at 11:00 it sent another SMS with a link to the pre-order page.

When MyBroadband visited the BT Games website at around 11:40 and again at 12:00, no PS5 consoles were available for pre-order.

No official confirmation of more stock

The opening of these pre-orders appear to correspond with what was previously communicated by Koodoo – the online retailer which is owned by South Africa’s official PlayStation distributor Gamefinity.

The store previously said the expected delivery date for the next round of PlayStation 5 pre-orders was to be between 16 and 20 December.

Makro indicated that those who managed to secure a console from their store could expect delivery by 17 December.

MyBroadband asked Gamefinity to confirm when the third drop of consoles are set to arrive in South Africa.

“We are hopeful that there will be an additional drop, unfortunately, we do not yet have visibility of the timeline though,” Dos Santos said.

“Should stock be available this side of the year there is no directive on a pre-order programme, each retailer will have the opportunity to execute their allocation as they best see fit,” Dos Santos added.

Where to check

Meanwhile, online store Raru told MyBroadband it had not received its next drop of PlayStation 5 consoles yet.

“The latest communication we received yesterday was that the PS5 Console next drop stock is still due before Christmas,” Raru said.

“We expect the PS5 stock to be constrained for some time to come, so every pre-order drop will continue to sell out in record times,” it added.

Those looking to purchase a console are advised to check for updates from the following retailers which have previously sold the consoles but not confirmed another round of pre-orders as yet:

