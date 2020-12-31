The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many people having to find ways to entertain themselves in their own homes.

Between Netflix and Showmax sessions, board games, and reading, many people resorted to gaming as a means of enjoying their free time.

This has resulted in a fast-growing industry seeing even more growth than usual.

Microsoft reported a 130% increase in multiplayer gaming across March and April, while Nintendo said in May that Switch console sales were up by 24% year-on-year.

The most popular games of 2020

With all of this interest in gaming, the world’s top video game publishers have seen many of their games sell millions of copies.

According to NPD, and at the time of writing, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of 2020.

The first-person shooter by Activision Blizzard is the latest the series’ extensive range of successful titles, making it unsurprising that it has sold lots of copies globally.

Following it, however, is a game that will be less known by gamers outside of the Nintendo ecosystem.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a Nintendo-exclusive game where players manage their player character on their own island.

They are able to build out their home, grow food, invite NPCs to live on their island, and much more.

Rounding out the top three is EA’s Madden NFL 2021, which is the official EA Sports game for American football.

The full top ten is below.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3. Madden NFL 21

4. The Last of Us: Part II

5. Ghost of Tsushima

6. Final Fantasy VII: Remake

7. Marvel’s Avengers

8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

9. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

10. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

