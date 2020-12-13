What music South African gamers listen to when they play

Music is one of the key components of a good video game, but there are many scenarios where you may want to listen to your own music instead.

Luckily, gaming consoles are equipped with Spotify and other music streaming apps to enable this behaviour – allowing you to blast your own tunes while throwing down in multiplayer deathmatches.

Following the release of its Wrapped 2020 data, which detailed the most popular songs and albums in the year, by listeners, Spotify has delivered more information on the listening habits of local gamers.

“Following on from Wrapped, Spotify is sharing additional data on the most streamed artists and songs on gaming consoles in South Africa,” Spotify said.

“With more people staying indoors this year, unsurprisingly, there has been an increase in the number of people streaming music from their home devices, especially gaming consoles.”

“The latest Spotify data shows that between 1 January and 14 November 2020, there has been a global increase of 55% and a local increase of 125% in gamers streaming Spotify through their consoles while playing the latest and greatest of their all-time-favourite titles – whether that’s exploring new worlds, fighting crime, or spying on supervillains,” the company said.

The most-streamed artist on gaming consoles in South Africa is Juice WRLD, followed by Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Drake, and Pop Smoke.

The most-streamed song on gaming consoles in South Africa is “The Box” by Roddy Ricch. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey and “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch are the second and third most-streamed songs with “THE SCOTTS” by Kid Cudi, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott and “Falling” by Trevor Daniel completing the list of the top five most-streamed songs on gaming consoles.

A breakdown of the top South African results is shown below.

Most-streamed artists

Juice WRLD

Travis Scott

XXXTENTACION

Drake

Pop Smoke

DaBaby

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Eminem

The Weeknd

Most-streamed songs

‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch

‘Blueberry Faygo’ by Lil Mosey

‘ROCKSTAR’ by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

‘THE SCOTTS’ by Kid Cudi, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott

‘Falling’ by Trevor Daniel

‘Toosie Slide’ by Drake

‘goosebumps’ by Travis Scott

‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd

‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’ by Imanbek, SAINt JHN

‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’ by Travis Scott

