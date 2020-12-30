Raru’s best-selling video games of 2020

Online retailer Raru has revealed the best-selling video games of 2020 in South Africa, according to its sales data for the year.

The store published a list of its most popular titles across a variety of platforms, including the recently-released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S.

As these next-generation consoles released close to the end of the year, however, most of the video games on this best-selling list comprised PS4 and Xbox One titles.

PC and Nintendo Switch games were also represented, but the vast majority of popular games were for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

We have detailed the top-selling games on Raru below.

Top-selling games

The recently-released Cyberpunk 2077 ranked at number 2 on the list of best-selling titles, despite its short time in the market.

It was beaten by The Last of Us: Part II for first place, a game which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.

Other popular titles included Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch, DOOM Eternal, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Games on the list which are compatible with next-generation consoles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Demon’s Souls.

Check out the full list of best-selling games on Raru for 2020 below.

No. Title 1 The Last of Us: Part II (PS4) 2 Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) 3 Super Mario 3D All Stars (Nintendo Switch) 4 DOOM Eternal (PS4/Xbox One) 5 Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) 6 Persona 5 Royal (PS4) 7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/Xbox One/Xbox Series X) 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5/PS4) 9 Resident Evil 3 (PS4/Xbox One) 10 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) 12 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4/Xbox One) 13 Nioh 2 (PS4) 14 Demon’s Souls (PS5) 15 Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) 16 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo Switch) 17 Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) 18 Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) 19 Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4/Xbox One) 20 Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Day Ichi Edition (PS4/Xbox One)

Now read: More PlayStation 5 consoles sell out in minutes in South Africa