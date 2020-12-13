Console version of Cyberpunk 2077 receives poor reviews

Cyberpunk 2077’s console version is receiving mostly negative user scores, confirming earlier concerns about technical glitches that may appear when running the video game on less powerful platforms.

CD Projekt SA’s new futuristic role-playing game is now rated at an average 2.1 out of 10 at review aggregator website Metacritic by 2,161 players that run it on Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Microsoft’s XBox One version obtained a score of 2.6 based on 732 users. Combined scores from journalists’ reviews are not available yet.

Before its Dec. 10 premier, Cyberpunk gained an average score of 91 out of 100 from journalists based on reviews of the PC version of game.

Cyberpunk was praised for its ambitious open-world and compelling storytelling, but reviewers also pointed out numerous technical bugs.

Reviews by regular gamers since the launch have been more critical, with the average rating for the PC version at 6.3 out of 10.

The mixed reception pushed shares in the Polish gaming studio down 28% this week, the biggest drop in almost 10 years, even as pre-order sales proved strong.

Analysts said the opinions of gamers using older consoles may be crucial for the studio’s revenue.

CD Projekt had earlier delayed the release of Cyberpunk to make sure that the game runs smoothly on older machines that have been on the market since 2013.

