Large Cyberpunk 2077 saves becoming corrupted

Cyberpunk 2077 players are claiming that their save files are being corrupted when they reach a certain size, according to a report from Eurogamer.

Initially reported to be affecting all platforms, it now appears that the issue is limited to PC versions of the game.

Users have said they receive a “Saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded” error message when attempting to load saves which are 8MB or larger in size.

Although developer CD Projekt Red has not confirmed the cause or extent of the issue, it has explained that there is no way to recover Cyberpunk 2077 saves once they are corrupted, which will mean players will lose all their progress made up to the saving point.

In a response posted on the GOG website, it advised keeping a lower amount of items and crafting materials to keep save file sizes down.

In addition, it recommended that those who have exploited the game’s item duplication glitch to load a save file not affected by it.

CDPR added that a future patch may increase the save file size limit, but the “corrupted files will remain that way”.

Massive launch issues

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch has been met with massive backlash from many of the game’s early buyers.

CDPR’s shares slumped after waves of reports from unhappy players over numerous serious bugs and glitches, particularly on older PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

These included the game being displayed in extremely low resolution, pixels simply not loading properly, and big frame rate drops and in-game stuttering.

As a result, the company was forced to offer refunds to customers, with the issues being so significant for PS4 players that Sony has pulled the game from the PlayStation Store.

A recent report from Bloomberg described an internal video meeting between CDPR’s board and the game’s development team on 17 December as “hostile”.

Frustrated staff grilled the company’s board with blunt questions over the game’s unrealistic deadlines and the overtime leading up to its release, as well as why the company told the public the game was ready and playable in early 2020.