Steam Winter Sale now on – Here are the best deals

Steam has launched the 2020 iteration of its annual Winter Sale – with big discounts on thousands of PC games.
The digital storefront has slashed prices on several popular titles across numerous genres, with both indie developers and major franchises represented.
Many games are available at a discount of 50% or more, including Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield, Borderlands, Elder Scrolls, Far Cry, and Resident Evil titles.
For budget buyers, a number of games are also available at less than R100 – including Don’t Starve Together, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Northgard, and Subnautica.
Gamers looking to benefit from these and a a plethora of other deals can visit Steam’s main store from now until 5 January 2021.
Steam Awards
Steam has also announced nominees and opened voting for the 2020 Steam Awards.
“Thanks to your tens of millions of nominations (a record!) during the Autumn Sale, we have our final nominees for the 2020 Steam Awards,” the company said.
More than 40 titles are up for awards across the ten categories, which are:
- Game of the Year
- VR Game of the Year
- Labor of Love
- Better with Friends
- Most Innovative Gameplay
- Outstanding Story-Rich Gameplay
- Best Game You Suck At
- Outstanding Visual Style
- Best Soundtrack
- Sit Back and Relax
Steam community members can cast their vote on the Steam Awards page until 3 January 2021.
Below are 15 of the best deals we found on Steam’s 2020 Winter Sale.
