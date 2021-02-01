Steam February Game Festival will let you try 500 free PC games

Valve has announced that its next Steam Game Festival will kick off on 3 February, offering users a wide selection of playable demos.

The company said that over 500 free game demos will be available to play for the duration of the festival, which is slated to continue until 9 February.

Gamers will also have the opportunity to chat to the developers of the games that are available throughout the festival.

Valve began hosting the Steam Game Festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellation of major industry events such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

The event serves as a platform to highlight new and popular titles created by independent developers and distributed through its platform.

The selection of playable demos includes titles across various genres, from first-person shooters to 4X strategy games.

The list of playable demos teased by Valve include:

Almighty: Kill Your Gods

Bloodroots

Graven

Kingshunt

Steel Assault

Floppy Knights

Timberborn

The Riftbreaker

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities

The full list of free demos will be available when the Steam February Game Festival launches at 20:00 SAST on Wednesday 3 February.

Users can sign up on the Steam Store to receive a reminder when the Steam Game Festival begins.

The video below teases a number of the titles that will be available to play during the event.

