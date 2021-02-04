Next round of PlayStation 5 pre-orders now open

BT Games has opened pre-orders for another drop of PlayStation 5 consoles expected to arrive in South Africa in March.

The retailer advised interested customers to contact their local BT Games store or visit www.btgames.co.za to secure their order.

By the time of publication, only the standard console with Blu-Ray drive was available for pre-order on the BT Games site at its normal price of R11,999.

The store stated that stock is limited, and only one console will be sold per customer.

Full payment will be required to secure the pre-order, and customers are also advised to email [email protected] with their proof of payment on the same day that the order is placed.

For fans of Microsoft’s console, it has also received more stock of the Xbox Series X, available at R11,999.

The image below shows the PlayStation 5 console for pre-order on the BT Games site at 13:30 on Thursday 4 February.

Most in-demand PlayStation to date

If you are looking to get your hands on Sony’s latest console, it is recommended that you act fast.

The console has been in high demand in South Africa, selling out mere minutes after multiple pre-order waves opened at retailers including BT Games, Koodoo Raru, Takealot, Makro, and Game.

PlayStation distributor Gamefinity told MyBroadband that demand for the console has been unprecedented, far exceeding those of the previous generations.

“Limited, if any stock, has as yet made it onto retailer shelves and unlikely to do so in the coming months as retailers service lists of customers who have expressed interest,” said Gamefinity CEO Mario dos Santos.

He added that component shortages on both PS4 and PS5 may result in supply for these consoles being constrained well into the second half of the calendar year.

Update – Raru opens pre-orders

Online retailer Raru has also opened pre-orders on its site for stock expected to arrive on 31 March 2021.

It is offering the standard PlayStation 5 console with an additional DualSense controller at R13,449.

The Digital Edition is also available with a second DualSense controller for R11,449.

