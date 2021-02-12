Steam Lunar New Year sale now live

Steam has launched its Lunar New Year Sale with discounts on tens of thousands of PC games.
Notable deals include 69% off on EA’s popular soccer game FIFA 21, which is selling for R371.98 as opposed to its standard price of R1,199.95.
There is also a 50% saving on fantasy RPG Greedfall, which is now priced at R259.60 instead of the usual R649.00.
In this game, players explore and fight on a remote island alongside settlers, mercenaries, and treasure hunters, pitted against the locals who are protected by supernatural beings.
Other titles with major price cuts include Battlefield V, Cities: Skylines, The Witcher 3, and the VR version of Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.
Points Shop bundles
There are also discounts of 10% available on bundles in the Points Shop, including the following packs:
- Lunar New Year Oxen Bundle
- CS:GO Bundle
- DOTA 2 Bundle
- Half-Life 2 Bundle
- Left 4 Dead 2 Bundle
- Portal 2 Bundle
Gamers who already have certain items within a bundle can get further discounts when they purchase the remaining set. Steam said it will be expanding the list of bundles in the future.
In addition, a free animated sticker featuring the lunar year’s zodiac star – the Ox – is up for grabs for each day of the sale.
The sale will be running until 20:00 South African time on Monday 15 February 2021.
Below is a selection of great deals in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.