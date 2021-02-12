Steam Lunar New Year sale now live

12 February 2021

Steam has launched its Lunar New Year Sale with discounts on tens of thousands of PC games.

Notable deals include 69% off on EA’s popular soccer game FIFA 21, which is selling for R371.98 as opposed to its standard price of R1,199.95.

There is also a 50% saving on fantasy RPG Greedfall, which is now priced at R259.60 instead of the usual R649.00.

In this game, players explore and fight on a remote island alongside settlers, mercenaries, and treasure hunters, pitted against the locals who are protected by supernatural beings.

Other titles with major price cuts include Battlefield V, Cities: Skylines, The Witcher 3, and the VR version of Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Points Shop bundles

There are also discounts of 10% available on bundles in the Points Shop, including the following packs:

  • Lunar New Year Oxen Bundle
  • CS:GO Bundle
  • DOTA 2 Bundle
  • Half-Life 2 Bundle
  • Left 4 Dead 2 Bundle
  • Portal 2 Bundle

Gamers who already have certain items within a bundle can get further discounts when they purchase the remaining set. Steam said it will be expanding the list of bundles in the future.

In addition, a free animated sticker featuring the lunar year’s zodiac star – the Ox – is up for grabs for each day of the sale.

The sale will be running until 20:00 South African time on Monday 15 February 2021.

Below is a selection of great deals in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale.

ARK: Survival Evolved – R53.80 (80% off)

ARK Survival Evolved

Battlefield V – R399.98 (60% off)

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3 – R296.67 (67% off)

borderlands 3 headline image

Cities: Skylines – R79.75 (75% off)

Cities: Skylines

Doom Eternal – R290.07 (67% off)

Disco Elysium – R120.45 (45% off)

disco elysium

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – R263.67 (67% off)

FIFA 21 – R371.98 (69% off)

Greedfall – R259.60 (60% off)

Hunt: Showdown – R209.50 (50% off)

Hunt Showdown

Little Nightmares – R79.80 (80% off)

Sims 4 – R149.98 (75% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – R519.35 (35% off)

sekiro headline

Total War: Warhammer – R149.75 (75% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R79.99 (80% off)

The Witcher 3

