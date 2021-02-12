Steam Lunar New Year sale now live

Steam has launched its Lunar New Year Sale with discounts on tens of thousands of PC games.

Notable deals include 69% off on EA’s popular soccer game FIFA 21, which is selling for R371.98 as opposed to its standard price of R1,199.95.

There is also a 50% saving on fantasy RPG Greedfall, which is now priced at R259.60 instead of the usual R649.00.

In this game, players explore and fight on a remote island alongside settlers, mercenaries, and treasure hunters, pitted against the locals who are protected by supernatural beings.

Other titles with major price cuts include Battlefield V, Cities: Skylines, The Witcher 3, and the VR version of Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Points Shop bundles

There are also discounts of 10% available on bundles in the Points Shop, including the following packs:

Lunar New Year Oxen Bundle

CS:GO Bundle

DOTA 2 Bundle

Half-Life 2 Bundle

Left 4 Dead 2 Bundle

Portal 2 Bundle

Gamers who already have certain items within a bundle can get further discounts when they purchase the remaining set. Steam said it will be expanding the list of bundles in the future.

In addition, a free animated sticker featuring the lunar year’s zodiac star – the Ox – is up for grabs for each day of the sale.

The sale will be running until 20:00 South African time on Monday 15 February 2021.

Below is a selection of great deals in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale.

ARK: Survival Evolved – R53.80 (80% off)

Battlefield V – R399.98 (60% off)

Borderlands 3 – R296.67 (67% off)

Doom Eternal – R290.07 (67% off)

Disco Elysium – R120.45 (45% off)

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – R263.67 (67% off)

FIFA 21 – R371.98 (69% off)

Little Nightmares – R79.80 (80% off)

Sims 4 – R149.98 (75% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – R519.35 (35% off)

Total War: Warhammer – R149.75 (75% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R79.99 (80% off)