Huawei working on gaming console to take on PlayStation 5

Technology giant Huawei is planning an ambitious move into the console gaming market with the launch of a new system to rival the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Reports from China have claimed that the machine – tentatively dubbed the “MateStation” – could be released alongside Microsoft and Sony’s next-generation consoles in that country.

The latter two systems are set to become available in Mainland China in the second quarter of 2021.

Details around the design and specifications of Huawei’s gaming console are not yet known, although the company is expected to make use of its own chips to power at least some parts of the MateStation.

Huawei’s gaming presence has thus far primarily been felt in its mobile offering – with gaming-capable smartphones across multiple price categories.

Last year it launched its GameCenter gaming hub which runs on top of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Android.

This app acts as a replacement for the Google Play Games software, offering a one-stop platform for mobile gamers to download and play titles, and earn rewards.

Gaming laptops

The company is also said to be working on an official gaming laptop line-up, according to a report from GizChina.

This would be Huawei’s debut gaming-skewed range since it launched its first notebook – the MateBook X – in 2017.

It has dipped its toes in the market, however, with the Huawei-owned Honor releasing the Honor Hunter gaming laptop.

This laptop featured a typical gamer-oriented design, 144Hz display, and could be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and 2TB of NVMe storage.

Huawei is expected to employ its own HiSilicon chips this time around, however.

Naturally, the main selling point of a gaming-oriented machine would have to be a high-performance GPU.

The most powerful Huawei laptop currently available in South Africa is the MateBook X Pro, which comes with a GeForce MX250.

This graphics card is not powerful enough nor aimed towards top performance in new AAA titles, however, and more suitable for graphics-demanding workloads such as video editing and design.

