Google Stadia coming soon to Xbox

Google’s Stadia game streaming service may soon be available on Xbox consoles via Microsoft’s new Edge browser.

The Verge recently reported that Microsoft is publicly testing its new Edge Chromium browser on Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X consoles.

As the new version of Microsoft’s Edge browser runs on Chromium – the same web browsing engine used by Google Chrome – it will be compatible with Google’s Stadia game streaming service.

Services such as Discord will also be available through the web browser, making it easier to interact with the various gaming add-on platforms accessible to PC gamers.

The report stated that this early test version of the new Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox supports most desktop features, although it is unclear when the software will roll out to all compatible Xbox console.

Stadia’s future

In a blog post published last month, Google explained its roadmap for Stadia going forward.

“With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” Google said.

“Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community.”

Google also noted, however, that developing games is a time and cost-intensive process, and it will therefore stop investing in bringing first-party content to the platform from its internal development team.

“You can continue playing all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and we’ll continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform,” Google said.

“We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward.”

