20 Bethesda games now available on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced its full line-up of Bethesda games which are now available on the Xbox Game Pass.

This follows the finalisation of its $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda’s parent group – ZeniMax Media – earlier in the week.

Alongside Bethesda Softworks, the company now owns developers id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, and others.

Microsoft has opted to make 20 Bethesda games playable on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which is available on PC and console.

These include several games from the Doom, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls franchises.

All of the titles will be available for Xbox console owners, while Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will miss out on two titles.

In addition, 16 of the games will support cloud game streaming on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan.

The full list of Bethesda Games now available on Xbox Game Pass and their supported platforms are listed below:

Dishonored Definitive Edition – Console, PC, Cloud

Dishonored 2 – Console, PC, Cloud

Doom (1993) – Console, PC, Cloud

Doom II – Console, PC, Cloud

Doom 3 – Console, PC, Cloud

Doom 64 – Console, PC, Cloud

Doom Eternal – Console, PC, Cloud

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Console, PC

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Console, PC

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Console, PC, Cloud

The Elder Scrolls Online – Cloud, Console

The Evil Within – Console, PC, Cloud

Fallout: New Vegas – Console

Prey – Console, PC, Cloud

Rage 2 – Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: The New Order – Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Console, PC, Cloud

Xbox Game Pass in South Africa

Xbox Game Pass provides subscribers with access to a library of more than 200 games to play on either or both Xbox and Windows PCs.

Instead of paying a once-off amount for a title, subscribers have access for as long as they pay a monthly fee.

In South Africa, an Xbox Game Pass subscription for console or PC is priced at R99 per month.

Or for R149, you could get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which provides access to the library for a single user on both PC and console, in addition to certain exclusive content.