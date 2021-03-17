New feature makes Xbox game downloads much faster

Microsoft’s Xbox team is testing a new feature which it claims will make downloading games, apps, and updates much faster with games running.

Software beta testers who are part of the Xbox Insider programme will now be presented with a new button in the Xbox UI which will allow them to suspend games, thereby increasing the speed of downloads in the background.

“Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable,” said Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie.

Although the platform has for years offered the ability to suspend games for quicker downloads, Xbox gamers have complained that their download speeds would remain very slow.

In order to use the full speed of their connection, they had to stop playing and fully exit a title.

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra previously explained that the speed decrease was necessary in order to ensure multiplayer games had access to enough bandwidth for low latency.

While the Xbox Series X|S consoles have made it easier and faster to jump in and out of games with the Quick Resume capability, the problem of slow game downloads has persisted.

It remains to be seen if the new “Suspend my game” feature will work as intended and whether it will be rolled out to all Xbox users in a future update.

New banners

Xbox Insiders now also have access to new banners which have been introduced in the game library.

These will take users to categories such as “Play later”, “Recently added”, “Leaving soon”, and “Game Pass”.

Below are screenshots showing the new suspend feature and category banners on the Xbox dashboard.

