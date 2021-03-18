EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC today

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription will be getting EA Play games from Thursday.

The company first announced back in September 2020 that the roster of titles available on the EA Play subscription would be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions.

While the former got its EA Play treatment for Xbox console owners back in December, the PC iteration of Xbox Game Pass was delayed.

According to Xbox, this was done to ensure the Xbox App delivered a better experience for EA Play.

Starting from 14:00 Pacific Time (23:00 South African time) on Thursday, Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will be able to play 60 of EA’s titles.

This includes numerous games from the Battlefield, Star Wars, FIFA, Titanfall, Need for Speed, Command & Conquer and Sims franchises.

In addition, subscribers will get access to the following:

Monthly rewards from EA games. March rewards include: Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, a N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and more.

Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts on EA digital purchases via EA Desktop app beta.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like FIFA 21.

Xbox Game Pass for PC is priced at R99 per month in South Africa, while the Ultimate option for both console and PC will set you back R149 per month.

How to get EA games on Game Pass

The addition of EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC will push the number of titles available to more than 300, as the Xbox website currently lists 253 games without EA’s titles.

Once the games are added, Xbox Game Pass for PC users will have to download the EA Desktop app and log into or create their EA Account.

They will then have to link their Xbox account and EA account to be able to install and play the games from within the Xbox app.

There are several ways to do the above, as outlined in the steps in the images below.

