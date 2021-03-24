Microsoft renames Xbox Live to Xbox network

Microsoft recently confirmed that it has renamed its online multiplayer service Xbox Live to Xbox network.

The name-change first became apparent when the Xbox dashboard began to feature the new branding for Xbox Insider beta users.

These users have also been given the option to upload clips to the Xbox network rather than Xbox Live.

A Microsoft spokesperson has told The Verge the change from Xbox Live to Xbox network is meant to differentiate the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.

Back in August 2020, Microsoft hinted at a name change after updating its Service agreement.

At the time, the company announced that it was not rebranding or discontinuing Xbox Live Gold.

Instead, it introduced a price increase for the subscription service which resulted in major backlash from players.

This increase doubled the cost of a yearly subscription from $60 (R884) to $120 (R1,768).

Following reaction from players, Microsoft backtracked on the increase and announced it would remove the subscription requirements for free-to-play games on its Xbox network.

In the coming months, games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone will no longer require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Faster game downloads

The Xbox team is currently also testing a new feature that will make downloading games, apps and updates much quicker while games are running on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

This feature will be available in the form of a new button in the Xbox UI that will allow users to suspend games in the background, allowing for faster downloads.

Despite the fact that the platform has provided the ability to suspend games for years on the Xbox One, gamers have complained that download speeds have remained extremely slow even when using the feature.

In order to use the full speed of their connection, they had to stop playing and fully exit a title.

Although the Xbox Series X|S consoles have made it easier and faster to jump in and out of games with the Quick Resume capability, the problem of slow game downloads has persisted.

It remains to be seen if the new “Suspend my game” feature will work as intended and whether it will be rolled out to all Xbox users in a future update.

