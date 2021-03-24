Qualcomm building gaming console to take on Nintendo Switch – Report

Mobile chip manufacturing giant Qualcomm is working on a gaming console to rival the popular Nintendo Switch.

This is according to a report from Android Police, which claimed to have viewed non-final images of the new device.

A source familiar with Qualcomm’s strategy said that the console would be used to showcase its Snapdragon chips – which are typically featured in smartphones and tablets – in a new form-factor.

According to the report’s description of the device, it boasts detachable “joycon” controllers on the left and right side of a central unit, similar to the Switch.

A source close to the matter told Android Police that Qualcomm was working with a “premium supplier” of controllers to design and make the gamepads.

The main body of the console looks like a bulky smartphone, with its larger form-factor used to provide more thermal headroom for the console’s internal hardware.

With a fan included, this will allow the processor to run faster and more efficiently than in a smartphone.

The console body also houses a large 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge technology.

Display and software

While the exact size of the console and its display were not revealed, XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman has claimed it measures 6.65 inches across and sports a full HD+ resolution.

Another feature that the console will share with the Switch is the ability to output its display to an external TV or monitor, although it was not made clear through which type of connection this would be achieved.

Typical smartphone capabilities such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, accelerometers, and haptics will also be included.

In addition, the console will come with Qualcomm’s X55 modem, providing it with 5G connectivity. Notably, however, there is no rear camera on the device.

With regards to software, the console will ship with Android 12 and a customised launcher that supports Google Play stores apps and games. In addition, Qualcomm wants to provide support for the Epic Games Store app.

Qualcomm is aiming to launch its handheld console in the first quarter of 2022, with a targeted price point of $300 (R4,464). It’s not clear whether that price would include the controllers or 5G support.

