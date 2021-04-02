How to get your game on the PlayStation Store

Eager South African video game creators have the opportunity to get their titles onto Sony’s PlayStation platform via its Indie Partnership programme.

The gaming giant is well-known for its exclusive major titles from large developers, but it also offers a wide range of games from independent developers and smaller studios.

PlayStation Partners get access to support teams, comprehensive testing systems, and a community of developers to help perfect their titles.

In addition, PlayStation helps them take the game to market through its marketing channels.

Having your title on the PlayStation Store requires no listing fees and exposes your work to millions of customers around the world, providing great potential for making revenue from your work.

Sony recently shared a guide advising indie teams on how to pitch their games for consideration in the programme and publication on the PlayStation Store.

To start, interested parties must register on the partners.playstation.net page.

This will require you provide proof of the legal status of your studio which also identifies all of your directors and officers. This could include one or more of the following:

Certificate of Incorporation

Latest Annual Return / Financial Statement

Copy of your entry on Commercial Register (or equivalent) within your country or region

Passport (sole traders only)

PlayStation will also require a static IP address in IPv4 format) and a non-public domain email address.

In addition to basic information about your studio, you will have to provide a project plan, which is basically what is referred to in the business world as an”elevator pitch”.

This plan should provide a brief description of your game, which explains what makes it unique and a great fit for PlayStation.

Sony also wants to have background information of the team working on the title.

Sony recommended that the pitch include plenty of visual materials from the game.

“A picture, or even better, a build speaks a 1000 words,” Sony said. “We love visuals, videos, and anything interactive that you can share to give us a better understanding around what you’re making,” it stated.

Sony indicated which levels of visuals were best:

Good – Concept art, in-engine art targets, music, or whatever else can set the tone of the game.

– Concept art, in-engine art targets, music, or whatever else can set the tone of the game. Better – Video capture of gameplay, B-roll footage or moving in-engine capture is great. Gifs work nicely on slides as well.

– Video capture of gameplay, B-roll footage or moving in-engine capture is great. Gifs work nicely on slides as well. Best – A prototype or build. Sharing a build is the quickest and easiest way for us to understand your vision.

It reassured game developers that it was completely used to seeing games very early in development, so teams should not be scared to showcase their titles in a premature state.

“We promise to put our ‘dev goggles’ on,” the company said.

Other details

Additional details which will help strengthen your case to become a PlayStation Indie Partner include information on the following: