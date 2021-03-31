Good news for your hard drive – Call of Duty’s massive game sizes will be slashed

Activision has announced that the update sizes for some of its latest Call of Duty titles will be reduced across all platforms.

Those who own the full version of Modern Warfare, or who prefer the free-to-play battle royale Warzone, will notice that future updates will be more considerate towards storage.

“Enhancements to the overall content management system have been made possible through data optimisation and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes,” Activision said.

This comes after Activision announced in February that users with a standard 500GB PS4 might need to make room if they want the full versions of Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold war.

As part of its Season Two Reloaded release on 31 March 2021, Activision is reducing the total file size of Warzone by between 10.4GB and 14.2GB, and cutting Modern Warfare down by between 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB, depending on the platform.

However, this will only follow a larger than usual 52.0-57.8GB update for free-to-play Warzone.

According to Activision, players will have the ability to remove individual modes, but those who want to continue playing Campaign, Multiplayer, and/or Special Ops modes will need to reinstall the optimised content packs.

The table below shows the approximate reduction in file sizes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Platform Warzone only Warzone and Modern Warfare PC 11.8GB 30.6GB PlayStation 10.9GB 30.6GB Xbox 14.2GB 33.6GB

What’s in the update

The mid-season update introduces new maps, modes, and features, as well as two additional operators, and the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle.

The latest 6v6 Miami Strike map features a tighter layout, with back alleyways, numerous shops, and parking structures, designed to promote closer fights.

In addition, part of the mid-season update includes the 2v2 and 3v3 map Mansions, which joins the Gunfight and Face Off map rotations.

Regarding the two new operators, Terrell Wolf joins NATO at the start of the game, whereas Karla Rivas joins during the middle of the game.

Their soldier skins can also be found in the store as premium DLC and can be used in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The new ZRG 20mm sniper is available in-season and has a faster reload time, which can kill with a single shot to the head, chest or shoulders.

Designed for incredibly long-distances, the new sniper can be unlocked by completing the in-game challenge or by buying the Jackpot Sniper bundle from the store.