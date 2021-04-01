Here are this month’s free PlayStation Plus games

Sony recently announced the line-up for its PlayStation Plus subscription service for April.

The PlayStation Plus service adds a collection of new titles for PS4 and PS5 gamers each month.

In South Africa, it is priced at R119 per month, R319 for three months, or R749 for an annual subscription.

Headlining this month’s titles is popular survival horror game, Days Gone.

In this game, players ride into a post-apocalyptic future as drifter and bounty hunter Deacon St. John, a survivor of a pandemic that has turned a large part of the US population into zombies.

Deacon is trapped in the American Northwest, where he must complete seemingly endless and futile tasks, not only to survive, but also to unravel the mysteries of the outbreak.

With its scrap collection mechanic, players will need to scavenge for items to either repair or upgrade their weapons and motorcycle.

Days Gone is a noteworthy addition to the line-up, and is set to be released on PC later this year.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

The second game in Sony’s arsenal is Oddworld: Sandstorm, a modern revamp of the 1998 game Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus.

It follows Abe, the series’ protagonist, as he battles a heartless organisation that has oppressed his people.

The Oddworld games are both mature and cartoonish, with intricate puzzles, enemies, tools, and traps set in a 2.9D platforming environment.

Sony has added the DualSense controller haptic feedback for the PS5 version, which allows the player to feel Abe’s heartbeat in suspenseful moments.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is the fourth instalment of the Zombie War franchise, and takes place in Europe during the 1940s, with players fighting to save humanity from a zombie apocalypse.

In this harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players, Hitler’s legions of zombies are back for more.

Players continue the Zombie Army Trilogy’s alternate timeline in massive new levels and uncover a sinister plot that leads the Survivor Brigade through Italy and beyond.

These three games will be free to claim from 6 April to 3 May.