PlayStation 5 gets first big update – here are the new features

Sony has released its first major update for the PlayStation 5 console, bringing a number of display improvements and support for external backups of PS5 games.

Among the changes, TVs and monitors with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will now be able to output supported games at 120Hz – or 120 frames per second.

Previously this was only possible on select high refresh rate displays with HDMI 2.1 ports.

Those who are experiencing issues viewing a game at 120 Hz, can go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output, and then turn off Enable 120 Hz Output.

Sony has also added new HDMI controls which enables one-touch play and power off link.

This allows gamers to turn on their TV when they power up their PS5 or send it into rest mode when they turn off the TV.

To enable or disable one-touch play and power off link individually, users can go to Settings > System > HDMI to access these settings.

In addition, a new HDR update will mean users no longer need to manually disable HDR when displaying SDR content.

Extended storage

A major feature added in the new update allows users to store, but not play, PS5 games on USB storage drives.

To transfer games from the console’s internal storage to an external drive, go to the home screen or game library, open the options menu, and select “Move to USB Extended Storage”.

When users want to access or play the game on the external drive, they must go to the game library, and copy the game to “Console Storage” from the options menu.

Copying these games will be faster than redownloading or reinstalling them from the disc, especially if they have add-ons or updates.

Other new features include the ability to disable in-game chat, search for purchased games, and hide games in the library.

