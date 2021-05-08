Sony working on cheaper PlayStation 5 – Report

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will reportedly be redesigned and equipped with a 6nm AMD semi-custom processor.

DigiTimes reports that Sony’s manufacturing partner, TSMC, is preparing to start the production of a redesigned console between the second and third quarters of 2022.

The new model is expected to be a cheaper build and rely on an AMD-designed system-on-chip (SoC), making use of TSMC’s N6 (6nm) fabrication process.

The company’s 6nm processor will reportedly enable extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for up to 5 layers, and allow multi-patterning, faster manufacturing and potentially increased yields.

Compared to the PlayStation’s current 7nm processor, the 6nm chip can generate up to 18% higher transistor density.

The new processor will continue to follow the same design principles as its predecessor, which will allow SoCs to re-use the same design ecosystem while also lowering development costs.

Reasons for change

Following the release of record PlayStation financial results, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki stated that the company was exploring a variety of options to help it deal with the global shortage of hardware components.

When asked specifically about the semiconductor shortage, Totoki said Sony had the resources to deal with it.

“For example, we could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design we could cope,” he said.

No corporation has publicly stated that it will be involved in a redesigned console.

Now read: Nintendo hit after chip warning