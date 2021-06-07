Amazon Prime Day Countdown deals — Up to 50% off on hit games

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced its Prime Day Countdown deals, which includes big discounts on Xbox and Ubisoft games.

In anticipation of its renowned annual sale on 21 and 22 June, early deals are now available under fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices.

“Prime members don’t have to wait to shop Prime Day deals. Starting today, members can shop and save on hundreds of thousands of early-release deals including exclusive offers that drop every day leading up to Prime Day,” Amazon stated.

The following special offers are available across these categories:

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. Up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three pack ($449.97). Save over $90 on eero wi-fi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.



Health & Wellness — Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Pets — Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Toys — Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

— Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products. Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; Save up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles Save up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; Save $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.

Kitchen — Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Home — Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Household Essentials — Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

— Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto! Amazon Launchpad — Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

In addition to these discounts, Amazon will be slashing prices on its Echo devices by up to 70% from 13 June.

These include the following:

Echo Auto for $14.99

Echo Buds 2 nd Gen for $79.99

Gen for $79.99 Echo Show 5 1 st Gen for $44.99

Gen for $44.99 Echo Frames 2 nd Gen for $174.99

Gen for $174.99 Two Echo Dot 4 th Gen devices for $49.98 by using code PDLUDOT on checkout.

Gen devices for $49.98 by using code PDLUDOT on checkout. Two Echo 4th Gen devices for $119.98 by using code ECHOPRIME on checkout.

Amazon’s gaming and entertainment bundle will also be more than $40 off. This package includes a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Luna Controller, for $73.98.

What’s available to South Africa

It should be noted that many of the products listed above cannot be shipped directly to South Africa without a forwarding service.

However, the Xbox and Ubisoft games, which are discounted by up to 50%, are eligible for shipping to South Africa.

Comparing their sale prices with local listings shows that shoppers can save big on some of the latest titles, even when taking the shipping fees and import taxes into account.

For example, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for Xbox or PlayStation will cost you R656.68 as opposed to R1,299 on Takealot.

Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day Countdown Deals on games and software.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — 50% off

Watchdogs Legion — 67% off

Immortals Fenyx Rising — 50% off

Resident Evil Village — 17% off

Madden NFL 21 — 72% off

Hitman 3 — 17% off

FIFA 21 — 70% off

PGA Tour 2K21 — 67% off

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 — 72% off

