5 important things happening in tech today

Razer has launched a 14-inch Blade laptop for the first time since its Intel 7th-Gen model. For the first time, a Blade laptop has a Ryzen CPU.

The Elon-Bitcoin saga continues, with a rally in the Bitcoin price boosted after the Telsa CEO tweeted that the company will accept Bitcoin as payment again if the cryptocurrency uses more “clean energy”.

Laptop gaming has seen strong growth so far in 2021, and is increasingly dominating the PC market with over 3 million more laptop shipments than desktop PCs so far in 2021.

Google is launching an integrated interface that will enable quick transitions between Gmail and Chats, with the added integration of Google Docs into its new platform.

A new Covid-19 vaccine has been developed, and has an efficacy between 93% and 100%, according to results from its first public trial.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Razer: The company’s first E3 keynote saw the introduction of the Blade 14, which will be sporting AMD’s top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. According to Razer’s announcement, the Blade 14 will be the smallest 14-inch gaming laptop on the market and will be a direct competitor to the Zephyrus G14 from Asus. The laptop will feature up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. It is available from Amazon.

Bitcoin: Since 13 June, the Bitcoin price has risen by over 10% to R574,143. The rally was supercharged by a tweet from Elon Musk stating that “Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions” when the cryptocurrency uses around 50% clean energy.

Laptop gaming: According to IDC research released on 14 June the African, European and Middle Eastern laptop gaming market is experiencing strong growth, and is expected to have increased by 33% from 2020 by the end of 2021, compared to an expected 3.9% growth in the PC market. The market is expected to keep growing despite shortages. Laptop gaming now constitutes 65.8% of the gaming market, with over 6.8 million shipments so far in 2021, compared to 3.547 million PC shipments.

Google: Google has launched a unified interface that sees the integration of Gmail, Google Chat and Chat rooms, and Google Meet, all into a single interface. This will enable a quick transition between Gmail and Chats. Google Docs will now also be available directly from the Gmail platform, with Google aiming to create a “single, integrated experience”, according to Ars Technica.

Covid-19: A new vaccine has been announced by Novavax, which has a 100% efficacy against the original Covid-19 strain and 93% efficacy against additional variants. This according to results from its first trial which involved 29,960 volunteers. The technology behind the vaccine differs from that used in the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. A detailed report about the technology behind the virus is available on NPR.

