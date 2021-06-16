Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation Store, but there is bad news for PS4 players

Six months after being booted off the PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 is heading back to the platform.

In a regulatory announcement on Tuesday, the game’s developer CD Projekt Red said that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) had decided to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on the store from 21 June.

The highly anticipated game was met with substantial backlash after its release in December 2020, with players reporting numerous gameplay and mission bugs, graphical glitches, crashes, and serious performance issues.

The performance problems were particularly prevalent on older gaming consoles like the standard (non-Pro) PlayStation 4 and the original Xbox One.

Barely a week after its release, SIE pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offered full refunds to all players who purchased the game through its platform.

Microsoft also offered refunds to all Xbox players who were unsatisfied with the game.

In the months since, the Cyberpunk team rolled out two big patches and several hotfixes to repair hundreds of issues.

These have apparently proven sufficient for SIE to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store.

There is little reason to celebrate for those playing on the standard PS4 console, though.

In a response to Eurogamer regarding the game’s relisting, SIE warned that users would continue to experience performance issues on the PS4 edition, while CD Projekt Red worked on improving stability across all platforms.

Sony recommended that a PS4 Pro or PS5 console be used for the best experience.​