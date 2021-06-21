Samsung unveils cheaper Odyssey gaming monitors — Including a R5,000 model

Samsung has added three new monitor models to its Odyssey line-up for gamers.

The company said these new displays offer hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics, and intuitive usability.

“Together with these latest features, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy real-world colours, pinpoint accuracy and sharp response speeds for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices,” the company said.

Unlike the current high-end G7 and top-of-the-range G9 monitors, these new entries sport a flat design and IPS panels instead of QLED displays, which should make them more affordable.

Topping the new range is the 28-inch Odyssey G7, which seems to be geared towards those gamers with powerful systems that have no problems rendering high resolutions at more than 60 frames per second.

The 28-inch Odyssey G7 supports an Ultra High Definition (UHD) of 3,840 x 2,160, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR400.

To eliminate screen tearing issues it also boasts Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

HDMI 2.1 compatibility makes it suitable for the next-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which are capable of running in 4K at up to 120 frames per second.

For added immersion, the new G7 sports a light on its back panel that reproduces the colours of in-game imagery.

1440p gamers will favour the revamped Odyssey G5 27-inch flat-screen model.

It boasts a Quad High Definition (QHD) panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are also supported.

For gamers on a tighter budget, the Odyssey G3 is the most affordable model of the new monitors.

Available in either 24-inch or 27-inch sizes, it boasts full HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

The Odyssey G3 27-inch is available now from Takealot at R5,199, a price point at which it will compete with established budget contenders from AOC, ASUS, Dell, and LG.

Pricing and availability for the Odyssey G5 and G7 models are yet to be revealed.

Below are the specifications and images of the flat-screen Odyssey G7, Odyssey G5, and Odyssey G3.

New Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors G70A G50A G30A Display Screen Size 28-inch 27-inch 27-inch / 24-inch Flat / Curved Flat Aspect Ratio 16:9 Brightness (Typical) 300 cd/㎡

(Peak 400 cd/㎡) 350 cd/㎡ 250 cd/㎡ HDR VESA DisplayHDR 400 HDR10 – Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 2,560 x 1,440 1,920 x 1,080 Response Time 1ms(GTG) 1ms(MPRT) Viewing Angle 178°(Horizontal) / 178°(Vertical) Frame Rate Max 144Hz Max 165Hz Max 144Hz Gaming

Features FreeSync FreeSync Premium Pro FreeSync Premium G-SYNC G-SYNC Compatible – Auto Source Switch+ Yes – Etc.(1) Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Black Equalizer, Refresh Rate Optimizer Etc.(2) Low Input Lag Mode, Super Arena Gaming UX, Ultrawide Game View, CoreSync Lighting – Other Color Black Interface Display Port 1.4 (1EA),

HDMI 2.1 (2EA),USB3.0 Up (1EA) & Down (2EA) Display Port 1.2 (1EA), HDMI 2.0 (1EA) Display Port 1.2 (1EA),

HDMI 1.4 (1EA) Ergonomics HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Wall Mount 100 x 100

Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung Odyssey G5

Samsung Odyssey G3