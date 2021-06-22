Comic Con Africa next live event date announced

Comic Con Africa has announced that its next in-person live event in South Africa will take place in September 2022.

The decision to hold out until next year was made after extensive engagement with fans, exhibitors, and sponsors.

“While there has been much excitement surrounding the return of Comic Con Africa’s live show since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all live events, the team at CCA HQ have performed their due diligence and determined that waiting until 22 to 25 September 2022 is the safest option especially with the current third wave,” the organisers said.

Comic Con Africa Show Director Carla Massmann said the safety of fans, exhibitors, and partners was being placed first.

By returning in September 2022, Massmann said it would be possible for Comic Con Africa to come back in the expected full force – with bigger numbers, more activations and international talent.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the exhibition to an online format in 2020.

This version – which was hosted from 24 to 27 September last year – featured live chats, Q&As, panel discussions, fan meetups, live draws, talks, gaming tournaments and streams, artist panels, and special exclusive exhibitor deals.

At the time, however, Massmann acknowledged the show would never be able to offer “quite the same experience as connecting and engaging at the actual show”.

Next year’s Comic Con Africa will be held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, which is situated at the Nasrec facility next to FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The organisers said the venue’s size allowed for more than the anticipated 80,000 visitors to attend.

“Fans of Comic Con Africa will also be happy to hear that the extensive space allows for the return of the very popular Food Truck Village and other themed outdoor areas such as the famous beer garden – The Wakanda Watering Hole – as seen in 2019,” Comic Con Africa said.

“We have many new editions like StreetCon, TechCon, and many more areas that Comic Con Africa are excited to be introducing in 2022, and the Johannesburg Expo Centre allows for us to safely introduce these new and exciting editions,” it added.

