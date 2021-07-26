Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale — Up to 80% off top Xbox and PC titles

Microsoft’s has launched another edition of its summer gaming promotion — the Ultimate Game Sale — which offers massive discounts on hundreds of titles from top game publishers.

For the next two weeks, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC players can buy games published by Activision Blizzard, EA, Ubisoft, and Microsoft’s own Xbox studios at bargain prices.

The deals include big price reductions on blockbuster titles over the last few years like Skyrim and PUBG, months-old hit games like Fifa 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and recent releases including Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

From our brief browsing of the specials catalogue, there appeared to be a sharp focus on the top-tier versions of these games, such as “ultimate” or “gold” editions.

The Ultimate Game Sale offers will be valid until 5 August 2021 and can be accessed through the Microsoft Store and Xbox.com.

Below are some of the best deals we found in the 2021 Ultimate Game Sale.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – R599.50 (50% off)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R749.25 (25% off)

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition – R764.55 (55% off)

Battlefield 1 Revolution – R129.80 (80% off)

Fifa 21 Ultimate Edition – R299.80 (80% off)

Hitman 2 Gold Edition – R221.85 (85% off)

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle – R499.60 (60% off)

Watchdogs: Legion Standard Edition – R479.60 (60% off)

Borderlands 3 – R329.67 (67% off)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition – R959.40 (40% off)

Resident Evil 3 – R306.57 (67% off)

Overwatch Legendary Edition – R506 (75% off)