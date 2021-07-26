Free Apple TV+ with PlayStation 5 in South Africa

The lucky few South Africans who managed to get their hands on a Playstation 5 are being gifted a six-month Apple TV+ subscription.

Sony announced on its website that the “extended trial” offer will be available until 22 July 2022 and will last for six months from the moment of activation.

Even users already subscribed to Apple TV can make use of the trial offer.

Once your six months of free access are over, the R84.99 per month subscription will automatically be activated until cancelled.

Activating the trial is simple, Sony provided the following steps:

Search for “Apple TV” in the PS5 search bar and find the app Download and install the app Sign in with your Apple ID, or create one if necessary

Your Apple ID will need to have a payment method connected to it for the trial to be activated.

The offer will only be available once per console, so you can’t reactivate the trial from another Apple ID after your first six months.

For users outside of South Africa, the list of countries with access to the subscription is listed on the Sony Deals page.

In total, 69 countries have access to the trial.