Comic Con Cape Town event happening in 2021

Comic Con Cape Town is scheduled to happen on 2 October 2021 as a series of pop-up events, organiser Reed Exhibitions Africa announced.

“Fans can look forward to exploring exciting pop-up activities,” the company announced on Twitter.

“There will be a strong focus on connecting the geek & pop culture communities of Cape Town, with these pop-up activations at various locations with Covid–19 regulated capacities.”

Events will include:

Cosplay competitions for professionals, casuals and kids,

Comic Art Drink & Draw, and sketch-off competitions

Pop culture quiz sessions

Fandom meetups across the city

Gaming and tabletop competitions

Film watch parties

Comic Con Cape Town 2021 will run alongside the Cape Town International Animation Festival and the FAME Africa Week.

The inaugural Comic Con Cape Town was scheduled to be held on 1–3 May 2020, but was postponed when South Africa declared a national state of disaster due to the Covid–19 pandemic.

Mass gatherings were banned, and conference venues prohibited from operating.

Reed Exhibitions Africa optimistically said that it would instead hold the event on 24–27 April 2021.

Those who bought tickets had a choice of getting a refund or rolling over their ticket to the new dates.

The announcement that Comic Con Cape Town would be happening in 2021 comes after Reed postponed the next in-person Comic Con Africa to September 2022.

It said it decided to hold out until next year after extensive engagement with fans, exhibitors, and sponsors.

The Covid–19 pandemic forced Comic Con Africa into an online format last year, which Reed hosted from 24 to 27 September.

Comic Con Africa 2020 featured live chats, Q&As, panel discussions, fan meetups, talks, gaming tournaments and streams, and artist panels.

However, Comic Con Africa show director Carla Massmann acknowledged the event would never be able to offer “quite the same experience as connecting and engaging at the actual show”.

Reed will hold next year’s Comic Con Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, situated at the Nasrec facility next to FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The organisers said the venue’s size allowed for more than the anticipated 80,000 visitors to attend.

