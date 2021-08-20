Call of Duty: Vanguard — It’s back to WWII

Activision Blizzard has announced the next entry in its highly successful Call of Duty franchise, revealing a return to the original setting of the hit first-person shooter series.

With lead development by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard is set during World War II and will run on the same engine introduced with 2019’s Modern Warfare remake.

A “historically-inspired” single-player campaign will play out across four major theatres of war in a unified single-player narrative, which lets players witness the origins of Special Forces.

Players will experience influential battles of World War II as they engage enemies across the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, and fight for the free world throughout the Pacific and North Africa.

“Whether dogfighting over the Midway Islands, defending Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision, airdropping over France, or blasting through advancing forces in North Africa, this is a deeply engaging and raw campaign, with the signature combat you’ve come to expect from Call of Duty,” the announcement said.

Four multinational heroes will feature in the campaign:

Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army.

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley of the 9 th Parachute Battalion, British Army.

Parachute Battalion, British Army. Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy.

Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army.

Vanguard’s online multiplayer will have 20 maps available to play at launch, with 16 built for core gameplay.

Game modes will include Champion Hill, where players can duel it out in smaller 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 battles.

Sledgehammer Games said a new advanced Gunsmith and Caliber system would bring immersive and reactive environments to a new level.

A fully integrated Call of Duty: Warzone with a massive new main map and revamped anti-cheat system will also be launched later this year.

Lastly, Treyarch has developed a new Zombies game mode that will be a franchise-first crossover as it continues and intertwines with the Dark Aether story from Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War .

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch worldwide on Friday, 5 November 2021, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-orders are open now and start at the PlayStation Store (R1,199), Xbox Store (R1,199), and Battle.net (€59.99 — ±R1,053).

Below is the full reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

