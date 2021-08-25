Microsoft Flight Simulator multiplayer race mode — What you don’t want to miss at Gamescom

Gamescom 2021 is set to start at 20:00 on 25 August and has received strong support from top players in the industry.

Approximately 60 large international companies have joined as partners of Gamescom 2021 and will showcase themselves and their new game titles.

Gamescom 2021 goes live on 25 August at 19:30 with the preshow for Opening Night Live, presented by IGN.

Here is a schedule of the events you won’t want to miss:

Opening Night Live — Wednesday 25 Aug at 20:00

Awesome Indies — Thursday 26 Aug at 20:00

Future Games Show — Thursday 26 Aug at 22:00

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was showcased on 24 August, revealing a new destination, new weapons, and weapon crafting.

The new edition is available for pre-order at R519 (incl. VAT) and will take up 105GB on your hard drive.

On 24 August, a dedicated Xbox Gamescom Live 2021 showcase took place, with game launches and information on eagerly awaited updates provided.

Important announcements at the showcase include:

A brief overview of Dying Light 2 characters was provided in a new trailer.

Details were provided for Age of Empires 4 — launching 28 October 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 — launching November 2021

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to Xbox Series X and PS5

Into the Pit, an indie title featuring retro graphics, is heading to Xbox Game Pass

Coming this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to cloud-stream games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Microsoft Flight Simulator launched a player-versus-player race mode in WWII-era planes and has enhanced the look of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The main event, Opening Night Live, will begin on Wednesday 25 August at 20:00.

The show will run for 2 hours and be hosted by Geoff Keighley in his third event appearance at Gamescom.

🎉 Wednesday, celebrate what’s next in video games with @gamescom Opening Night Live! Here’s the hype trailer I edited to get us geared up for Wednesday’s 2-hour live show with 30+ games Tune in 🕚 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST to see what we have in store for you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/P6hVM8YdJJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

Geoff will be joined on stage by German co-host, Gamestar’s Natascha Becker.

Expect to see over 30 games presented, including launches and much-anticipated updates.

Titles that have already been teased for the event include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Genshin Impact, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more.

Awesome Indies, presented by IGN, will focus on eagerly anticipated Indie titles, and host Michael Swaim will present approximately 40 titles during the show.

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021 will provide a platform for developers to showcase their work.

Viewers can expect appearances from developers such as Koch Media, Frontier Developments, Tripwire Interactive, and Team17.

The Future Games Show is expected to mostly feature games arriving later this year.

Watch all the upcoming events on Youtube or Twitch.