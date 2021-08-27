Netflix begins testing games on mobile app

Video streaming giant Netflix has begun testing games within its mobile app.

The company’s official account for the Polish market posted on Twitter that subscribers in Poland can now play two mobile games on the Android app.

These are Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3 — two titles based on one of the service’s most popular shows.

The account stated that that games will be included with the subscription and have no ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix confirmed to Engadget that this was a limited public test which was still in its very early days.

“We will be working hard to deliver the best possible experience in the months ahead, ” Netflix stated.

Porozmawiajmy o grach na Netflix. Od dzisiaj użytkownicy w Polsce mogą wypróbować dwie gry mobilne na Androidzie: Stranger Things 1984 i Stranger Things 3. Jesteśmy na wczesnym etapie i mamy jeszcze dużo pracy do wykonania w nadchodzących miesiącach, ale to nasz pierwszy krok. pic.twitter.com/T2QlTH4xoY — Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) August 26, 2021

Notably, these games are not being streamed like with Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud, or Amazon’s Luna game streaming services.

Instead, after users select the Install Now button on the title page, they are redirected to the Google Play Store to download the game.

Alternatively, you can download the games directly from the Google Play Store, in which case you will have to confirm your Netflix login details.

The games can then be played through the Netflix app or via their own dedicated apps.

By using this approach, Netflix could potentially bypass the hurdles encountered by cloud gaming services for getting approved on the Apple App Store.

Netflix told Engadget it is looking to expand the test in the coming months, including making it available on iOS.

Netflix’s push into gaming services was rumoured for some time before confirmation came in late July when it appointed former Electronic Arts executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development.

Verdu previously worked on several popular mobile games for EA, including the Star Wars, The Sims, and Plants vs Zombies franchises.