FIFA video game may cease to exist in current form

The “FIFA” soccer video games, which have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, may cease to exist in their current form after their publisher said it was considering renaming them.

Electronic Arts Inc. said in a statement Thursday that it was “exploring the idea” of renaming its global EA Sports football games, and as a result would be reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA, the international governing body of association football.

This pact is separate from all of its other official partnerships and licenses, it said.

The video game company has produced the well-known series for over 20 years and said it would continue to focus on “the breadth” of its partnerships and ecosystem of licensed content, with over 300 individual licensed partners at present.

“FIFA 22,” the latest installment of the soccer series, went on sale last month. EA said the game had a “record-breaking launch” with 9.1 million players to date.